UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov hails Mohamed Salah as "an icon", claims to be a huge fan of the Egyptian Footballer

Khabib claims himself to be a huge fan of the star Egyptian Footballer

What's the story?

Earlier this year, current UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov became the first Muslim fighter in UFC history to win a championship with the promotion when he captured the 155-pound title for the very first time in his career by defeating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223.

Despite being considered as one of the scariest fighters to step into the Octagon with, there is certainly no doubt in the fact that Khabib is quite genuinely one of the most humble UFC fighters outside of the Octagon and in a recent interview Al Ittihad, The Eagle labeled Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah as "an icon".

In case you didn't know...

Since his triumphant win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been in a celebratory mood and has been making the news headlines in the world of Combat Sports ever since.

Having defeated McGregor via Submission, recent talks and claims have suggested that Khabib is seemingly on the verge of having a historic Boxing Match against non-other than the legendary, undefeated Boxing icon, Floyd Mayweather. And after being recently presented with a special memento during a Russian Premier League match between Anzhi Makhachkala and CSKA Moscow, the UFC is apparently looking to book a dream fight between Khabib and the legendary Georges St. Pierre.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah has been on fire ever since his arrival to the Merseyside club in 2017. Having raced to a total of 51 goals in 66 appearances for The Reds, with 44 of those being scored last year, Salah has definitely taken the entire Football World with a storm, however, his mesmerizing performances have also inspired several people in general, including UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During his recent conversation with Al Ittihad, via King Fut, Nurmagomedov claimed that despite never having met Salah in person, he likes to regularly follow the Egyptian's playing style and also labeled him as a great player.

“I never met him before but I follow him, he is a great player and we need more people like him to reflect our ethics and present us properly to the rest of the world. “He made a name of himself because he is disciplined. I feel that Allah is by his side. The new generations need those who are like Mohamed Salah to learn more about how you can be modest, no matter how famous and innovative you are."

In addition, Nurmagomedov also noted that Salah is "an icon" who has been spreading the ethics in Europe via his playing style every day.

“He’s an icon that we should take care of and help reach more success. I admire him and admire the ethics he is spreading every day in Europe.”

What's next?

Khabib Nurmagodev's next fight could very well take place inside a Boxing ring, as he seemingly prepares himself for a bout against Floyd Mayweather or if things go accordingly to the UFC's current plans, Khabib could find himself in the Octagon with the veteran GSP himself.