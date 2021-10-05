"He's the best ever" - Khabib Nurmagomedov poses for a photo with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Days after his initial meeting with Manchester United's legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov posted a picture with the club's star player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

'The Eagle' posed for a photograph with the Red Devils' talisman in Manchester. Khabib went on to hail Ronaldo as the best and as an inspiration to a legion of people and fans around the world.

This comes shortly after Khabib Nurmagomedov's outing around the football fields in England. The former UFC lightweight kingpin made appearances at Manchester United's most recent Premier League match against Everton.

The Dagestani had predicted for the game to come to an end with Manchester United winning 2-1. However, 'The Toffees' managed to see the game through to the end with the score at one goal apiece.

Khabib Nurmagomedov faces off with Cristiano Ronaldo

Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram in a bid to share snippets of his meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo. He shared a video that saw the two facing off before breaking into a warm embrace. He further shared pictures of the pair indulging in what seemed like a friendly bout of wrestling.

What's more, a previous post on his Instagram feed saw him posing with Manchester United's midfield maestro, Paul Pogba. The three athletic giants were also joined by Manchester United's defensive GOAT Rio Ferdinand.

The Dagestani finds himself in England as part of his philanthropic endeavor. Khabib Nurmagomedov previously revealed that he was going to be conducting a series of interview-style motivational talks around England.

The proceeds that the events would collect were to be donated to aid orphaned children across the globe. He offered fans some insight regarding the events through a post on Instagram.

The first talk was held in London and the second in Harrogate. The events were organized and managed by a company called Class A Events.

