UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov swims against current in Russian river [Watch]

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 25 // 17 Oct 2019, 14:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made headlines a couple of weeks ago when he beat Dustin Poirier and unified the Lightweight Championships. Now he is making headlines once again for a different sort of battle.

Nurmagomedov is known for his battles against nature. Previously having 'wrestled' bears, Khabib is now taking on another force of nature in Russia. His friend, King Farruh, recently posted a video on his Instagram where Khabib was filmed swimming against the current in a Russian river in freezing cold glacier-melted water.

Khabib Nurmagomedov swimming upstream in a Russian river

Khabib's friend King Farruh posted the video, saying that it had been very cold, but despite the temperature, the Lightweight Champ had not hesitated. He went on to fire off a warning to Tony Ferguson, saying that Tony should be careful.

There have been rumors and demands of a Tony Ferguson fight. Both Ferguson and Khabib have made their feelings clear about a possible fight in the future, with Khabib even saying that his next fight would be against Ferguson.

Every time that these two fighters have been about to face each other, for some reason or another it has not taken place, with three fights being canceled previously. Hopefully, this fight will not suffer the same fate.

Khabib's history of extreme training

Khabib Nurmagomedov is no stranger to going to extreme lengths to train. Previously, he has been hospitalized due to complications from taking it too far for cutting weight. He was in so much pain that his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, had to rush him to hospital.

Khabib has also regularly wrestled wild bears, something that PETA did not take too well.

This is not the first time that Khabib has been training by swimming in rivers. His father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, has made sure that Khabib has always gone to extreme lengths with his training, running up mountainsides and swimming up rivers.

While a fight between Khabib and Tony Ferguson is in talks, a date is yet to be fixed for the fight.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!