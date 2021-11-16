"It's not the payday" - Michael Chandler reveals the 'different reason' why he wants to fight Conor McGregor; praises the Irishman for 'revolutionizing' MMA

Michael Chandler understands Conor McGregor's mma impact. Chandler said the Irishman "revolutionized" the sport.

That is why the former Bellator champion wants to share an octagon with Conor McGregor, unlike most combatants who prefer to fight him for a big payday.

During his recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Chandler stated his motive for trading punches with McGregor is different than what many likely assume.

"I think everybody wants to fight Conor obviously but I wanna fight him for a different reason. I think everybody wants to fight Conor because they know it's a big payday. I'm here in MMA to do big things, to be in big fights, big stages, big opponents, in big arenas with a lot of eyeballs. That's what excites me about a fight with Conor," said Chandler.

He added McGregor receives flak from fans because of his actions outside the octagon. However, 'Iron Mike' doesn't think bad press overrides what 'The Notorious' has given mixed martial arts.

"I got a ton of respect for Conor because what Conor has done - and people will discredit what he has done because of certain things that he has said - but what he has done is revolutionize the entire sport. The sport of MMA is just better because Conor McGregor is in it. It's bigger. It's got more big eyeballs on it because of what Conor has done. So to share the octagon with him, that's why I want to do it."

Michael Chandler wishes Conor McGregor a speedy recovery

Conor McGregor's last UFC fight was against Dustin Poirier in July of this year. At the end of the first round that night, McGregor suffered a leg break. The 33-year-old UFC superstar is currently healing from his injury, while under six-month medical suspension.

Michael Chandler told Ariel Helwani he wants to see the Irishman regain full fitness soon.

McGregor's medical suspension ends in January of 2022. The ex champ-champwas recently seen hitting pads for the first time since that harsh injury.

