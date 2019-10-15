UFC News: Mike Tyson has words of advice for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson

Former boxing world champion Mike Tyson has asked Conor McGregor to buck up as the Irish superstar seems to be controversy's favorite child, jumping from one controversy to the next. McGregor has been riddled with controversies lately and made a court appearance last week as he is faced with assault charges following an incident in a Dublin pub where the Irishman allegedly hit an old man.

'The Mystic Mac' has remained out of action since being choked out by UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last October.

Tyson's advice to 'The Notorious One'

Tyson, who is no stranger to controversies has some words of advice for the former UFC lightweight champion. In an interaction with ESPN, he shared a piece of his mind on how Conor could possibly handle the dark side of fame.

"Conor has to look inside himself and [ask], 'What happened? Why am I the way I am?' We don’t know how to handle this stuff. We got millions of dollars. We never had this. Our families never had this. We’ve never been around this life. All of a sudden you start fighting, doing something you love to do, and you do it easily and all of a sudden they give you a lot of money for doing it. You give it away, you buy people gifts that don’t deserve gifts. You just don’t know what to do with it, you feel you don’t deserve it."

McGregor is rumored to make his return to the Octagon early next year with names such as 'The Highlight' Justin Gaethje and 'The Diamond' Dustin Poirier in the fray to face the charismatic Irishman. McGregor has also frequently expressed his desire to face Khabib again, this time in the latter's hometown Moscow.

McGregor beat Poirier in 2014 in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 before going on to become the organization's first-ever 'Champ Champ'. Poirier, who lost to the undefeated Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov last month at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, wants a second crack at McGregor.

