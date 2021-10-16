"I hope Watford go down, yous are horrible" - Paddy Pimblett reacts to getting kicked out of Liverpool vs. Watford match 

Paddy Pimblett is known for being an avid fan of Liverpool Football Club, his hometown soccer team. So when he was kicked out of a match for celebrating, the Liverpudlian, unsurprisingly, did not take it particularly well.

In a video that Paddy Pimblett put on his Instagram story, which was later posted to Twitter by Barstool Sports, he can be seen walking down the streets of Watford, recounting how he got kicked out of the match.

Paddy Pimblett stated that:

"Bring kicked out of the match for celebrating. Now we've been kicked out of the boozer by stewards because it's a home boozer. Watford, Ben Foster I love you lad, but I hope Watford go down, yous are horrible."

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports The future of combat sports @PaddyTheBaddy was kicked out of Watford’s grounds today after the scouser watched Liverpool win 5-0. Free The Baddy. The future of combat sports @PaddyTheBaddy was kicked out of Watford’s grounds today after the scouser watched Liverpool win 5-0. Free The Baddy. https://t.co/dDqnCvcYMN

Paddy Pimblett also posted a video of him interacting with the Watford stewards inside Vicarage Road (Watford's stadium). The video shows the Watford stewards first arguing with Pimblett before escorting him out of the stadium. Pimblett paired the video with the following caption:

"Vicarage Road stewards on a power trip kicking us out for celebrating WOW! Cannot believe the audacity of these stewards singling us out when multiple ppl celebrated around us an escorted us out the stadium @watfordfcofficial do something about ur stewards."

Pimblett is clearly furious with what transpired, though he no doubt will have felt some satisfaction from the fact that Liverpool ultimately won the match 5-0.

Could Paddy Pimblett compete in the UFC before the year is out?

When Paddy Pimblett made his UFC debut in September, it was instantly clear that the UFC had a new star on their hands. 'The Baddy' knocked Luigi Vendramini out in the first round and then delivered an iconic post-fight interview with Michael Bisping.

He would tell Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that he was targeting a return before the end of 2021. However, there has not yet been any official announcement regarding a potential fight for Pimblett, although he has since signed a seven-figure deal with Barstool Sports.

Also Read

One fighter who has called out Paddy Pimblett is Jared Gordon, following his recent victory over Joe Solecki. Pimblett has previously expressed an interest in fighting Gordon, so that may well be the fight to make.

Jordan Ellis @JordanEllisUK Paddy Pimblett briefly mentioned Jared Gordon when we spoke just after he’d signed with the UFC. He also spoke about facing ‘Flash’ before his final Cage Warriors fight.It would certainly be fun but it seems like ‘The Baddy’ is intent on making a run at 155lbs. #UFCVegas38 Paddy Pimblett briefly mentioned Jared Gordon when we spoke just after he’d signed with the UFC. He also spoke about facing ‘Flash’ before his final Cage Warriors fight.It would certainly be fun but it seems like ‘The Baddy’ is intent on making a run at 155lbs. #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/aVdEMK6wRL

Edited by Jack Cunningham