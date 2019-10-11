UFC News: Tecia Torres opens up about her experience with mental health issues

Tecia Torres

Tecia Torres took to Twitter on Thursday to talk about her lifelong battle with mental disorders, both in an active and passive manner, and urged everyone to normalize conversations about this matter.

October 10 is internationally celebrated as the World Mental Health Day and to commemorate the date, Torres opened up about her own struggle with depression and other issues, as well as of her parents.

Torres talks about mental health

In a couple of tweets, the Strawweight fighter shared how she grew up surrounded by mental health problems and their consequences, since both her parents suffered from depression and her mother has Bipolar Disorder as well.

“I was so scared to be my parents. I say that in the kindest way I can. I love both my parents dearly. Truth is they both suffer from mental health issues. My mother is Bipolar with depression among many other things and my father suffers from severe depression. I had a rough childhood that included violence, drugs, and alcohol all around me.”

Torres said how she tried her best to be ‘furthest thing from her parents’ and that is partially why she was scared to talk about her problems with anyone. But after meeting fiancé and fellow UFC fighter Raquel Pennington, she changed her mind and decided to seek professional help. She was diagnosed with attachment disorder and depression, and most recently with Borderline Personality Disorder.

But she has started going for counseling and is also on medication for around two months. Torres wants others in similar situations to know that they are not alone.

“So if this message hits home for you, or you know someone who may need to read it: Please share my words with them. You are not alone. I say this knowing that I often feel alone and very low at times. Depression hurts in so many ways.”

She went on to say that it was very difficult for her type it all out for the world to see, but she took the courage to do so to help normalize discussions about mental health.

“Dealing with mental health issues is normal. Repeat outloud and to self “I AM NORMAL.”

Here are the tweets:

World Mental Health Day🙏🏽

This is my untold story.Please respect my openness. I finally have the courage to be true to myself and use my platform to normalize mental health issues. I love you all and wish you all the very best ❤️🙏🏽 #MentalHealthAwareness #Depression #TeamTiny pic.twitter.com/dYCYT9A5XA — Tecia Torres (@TeciaTorres) October 10, 2019

In her second tweet, she thanked Robert Whittaker for speaking up about his own struggles in a recent interview, and also her fiancé Raquel for sticking with her through it all. She also urged everyone to be there for any friend, partner or family member who might be going through mental health problems.

Hopefully, public figures like Whittaker and Torres opening up about their everyday struggles with mental health would pave the way for more conversation and fewer stigmas regarding the matter.

