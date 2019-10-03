UFC News: Undefeated fighter interested in a super fight against Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic.

Israel Adesanya and his coach Eugene Bareman were interviewed by Submission Radio ahead of UFC 243 and the Interim Middleweight Champion revealed that he would be up for a fight against UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic in the future.

Adesanya was asked whether he would choose moving up to the Light Heavyweight or Heavyweight division if he was given the option.

The Last Stylebender said that he would like to bypass the LHW division and fight against the 205+ pounders while singling out Miocic as the man who he would like to go up against.

Bareman said:

“If you gave me a choice and said, you’ve got to give me a super fight, it’s gotta be a light heavyweight/heavyweight, then I’m taking heavyweight. It’s just different. There are different things you can take advantage of that heavyweights do that the light heavyweights don’t give you. So like, if you want a show as big as you can get.” H/t

He added,

“If they’re talking about you doing a super fight, then skip light heavyweight and go straight to heavyweight. No one’s done that. I think Stipe. Stipe would be the one I’d like to fight."

Adesanya agreed with his coach by saying,

"Yeah, definitely. I like the way he’s thinking. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.”

The undefeated Middleweight is scheduled to take on Robert Whittaker for the undisputed Middleweight strap at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia on October 6th.

While we can see Adesanya move up for a big super fight at the Heavyweight division, the young and talented fighter still needs to make a mark in the stacked 185 lbs weight class.

His spotless record (17-0) will be on the line against the dangerous Robert Whittaker and if he wins it, he would then need a few title defences under his belt before he can even think of branching out for a big-money fight.

For now, all we should do is focus on October 6th and UFC 243.

