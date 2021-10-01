"I've done enough to get that title shot" - Vicente Luque calls for a championship fight against the winner of Usman vs. Covington 2

Vicente Luque believes he's done enough to get a title shot against the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' will face 'Chaos' for the second time at UFC 268. Usman will be looking to defend his title for the fifth time when he clashes with Covington at New York's Madison Square Garden on November 6.

While interacting with Brendan Schaub on an episode of Food Truck Diaries, Luque gave his pitch for a fight against the winner.

"I called him [Kamaru Usman] out after my last fight, I think I've been doing and I've done enough to get that title shot. I believe, especially the way I win, the fights I put on are really exciting, that's my trademark. I'm not a trash talker, I'm not gonna sell my fights by talking trash about my opponent. But I sell my fights with my style, everybody wants to watch it. Whenever they announce my fights, I get a lot of support from the fans, I know they are gonna put it on their agenda and make sure that they watch that fight."

Vicente Luque has been in impeccable form lately. 'The Silent Assassin' is currently ranked No.4 in the welterweight division and is on a four-fight win streak.

The Brazilian welterweight contender is known for finishing fights in spectacular fashion, something he's shown with his performances in 2021 so far. The 29-year-old has won 10 out of his last 11 fights in the UFC and has an impressive 21-7-1 record.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi #UFC265 Vicente Luque has the second most finishes in UFC welterweight history (13), behind only Matt Brown (14), per @ESPNStatsInfo Vicente Luque has the second most finishes in UFC welterweight history (13), behind only Matt Brown (14), per @ESPNStatsInfo. #UFC265

Vicente Luque is one of the few top contenders who Usman hasn't faced yet

Kamaru Usman is currently the No.1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC and rightfully so. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' hasn't lost a single bout in his UFC career so far. The 34-year-old has defeated top UFC stars like Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns.

Vicente Luque won his previous bout by submitting Michael Chiesa with a D'Arce choke in the first round at UFC 265. In his octagon interview, the 29-year-old called out the 170-pound champ.

The welterweight king took to Twitter to respond to Luque's call out. The surging contender is one of the few top fighters who Usman hasn't faced yet, so a potential bout between the two doesn't seem far-fetched.

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg You looked great my man we might be dancing soon 👏🏿👊🏿 #ufc265 You looked great my man we might be dancing soon 👏🏿👊🏿 #ufc265

