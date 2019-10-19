UFC on ESPN 6 Results: Greg Hardy spotted using an illegal medical device during fight, former world champion brutally knocked out

Greg Hardy is in trouble again!

UFC returned to the TD Garden in Boston for a card that was stacked with mouth-watering fights from top to bottom.

Chris Weidman made his Light Heavyweight debut against the undefeated Dominick Reyes in the main event.

The highly explosive Yair Rodriguez took on the equally dangerous Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event of the evening, the second meeting between the two bitter rivals.

There were big finishes, hard-fought decision victories and some major statements made all throughout the night. There was also one big controversy featuring the polarizing Greg Hardy.

The former NFL Defensive End was seen using an inhaler between rounds in his fight tonight, which has been deemed to be illegal.

All said and done, the UFC matchmakers did a fine job of putting together a card that had something for everyone. So, let's not waste any more time and get right into the results and highlights of the show:

UFC on ESPN 6 Results: Prelims

Charles Rosa def. Manny Bermudez via submission (armbar) (2:46, Round One)

Molly McCann def. Diana Belbita via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Sean Woodson def. Kyle Bochniak via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Randy Costa def. Boston Salmon via TKO (punches) (2:15, Round One)

Sean Brady def. Court McGee via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Brendan Allen def. Kevin Holland via submission (rear naked choke) (3:38, Round Two)

Tanner Boser def. Daniel Spitz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC on ESPN 6 Results: Main Card

#1 Deron Winn vs. Darren Stewart (Middleweight)

Winn vs. Stewart.

Highly decorated wrestler Deron Winn put his undefeated record on the line against Darren 'The Dentist' Stewart in the main card opener of the night. Stewart won his last fight and was looking to use his impressive takedown defence against Winn, who is known for his wrestling.

As for Winn, the American Kickboxing Academy product won in his UFC debut against Eric Spicely and the plan for him was to continue the early momentum. However, it wouldn't be easy against Stewart.

Round 1: Stewart was quite loose on his feet in the early goings. Winn was stiff and shot for a double leg takedown within 30 seconds.

Stewart stuffed it and landed a few elbows from the top. Winn kept up the pressure but ate a knee to the face in the process. Winn stuck to his guns and eventually got Stewart down with some smart positioning.

Winn transitioned to the back of Stewart, got in the top lock and connected with knees to the back. Stewart stood and they broke up. Winn kept pressing forward and entered again. Another takedown for Winn.

Deron imposed himself in half guard before getting his back. Stewart worked his way back to his feet again but Winn had wrapped his hands around Stewart's back. They engaged in the body lock near the fence and Stewart landed some good short elbows. Winn landed another takedown with 50 seconds to go in the first round. That was his third takedown of the fight. Winn was comfortable in Stewart's guard this time.

Stewart landed some nasty elbows from the guard, one of which opened up a cut on Winn's forehead. The round ended with Stewart trying to attack from the back.

Round 2: Stewart looked loose and mobile as usual as Winn waited to pounce for the legs. Winn changed levels but was accidentally kicked in his groin. Winn was given a few seconds to gather himself before the fight resumed.

Stewart connected with the jab. Winn went forward and clinched with Stewart. Winn pressed his body weight forward and used the fence as well to get Stewart down again. Stewart gave his back again and got back to his feet.

That's been Stewart's strategy once taken down - give up the back and get back up. It seemed like Stewart was undermining Winn's choke game.

Nonetheless, back in the centre, Stewart landed a few good combinations and straight lefts and rights. Stewart used the left jabs and sent in the straight rights.

Winn shot for the takedown again. Stewart defended it this time and was pushed against the fence. However, Winn was relentless and briefly took him down. Stewart popped right back up and settled for having his back against the cage. Winn got in a few uppercuts in the clinch. Stewart got in a hard knee of his own. Stewart landed a big right that pushed Winn back. The buzzer may have saved Winn there.

Round 3: Stewart's corner asked him to go fight and let his hands loose. He did the Ali Shuffle and was the man going forward in the final round. He tried to create angles for his striking and landed a few jabs. Winn was less aggressive and Stewart meant business. Solid right from Stewart, who followed it up with a few left hook and a 1-2.

The left jabs followed by the lead right from Stewart. Winn tried an overhand right but Stewart got his guard up. Stewart scored a takedown midway through the final round. Winn, however, stayed patient and got into the guard of Stewart with two mins left to go. Stewart landed a couple of elbows from the back. Winn landed a few overhand lefts and right in the guard.

Stewart slipped out and got back up to his feet. Winn slammed him down to the mat within seconds. Stewart gave his back and got back up yet again. That has been the strategy.

Both men stood up in the centre with 30 seconds to go. Stewart swung his hands wildly in the hope of landing the money shot. Winn tried a fancy capoeira kick as the fight came to a close.

Result: Darren Stewart def. Deron Winn via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Despite having 5 mins of control time, Deron Winn was unable to impress the judges. Many fans and pundits would have given the nod to Winn as he had the takedowns, however, he didn't do much once the fight was on the ground. Stewart landed more shots on the feet as well as while being on his back. It was controversial but the judges may have got it right here.

