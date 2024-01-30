Will UFC owner and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel take a stance on Vince McMahon's alleged transgressions that recently came to light? Will Dana White say something about Sean Strickland's comments?

Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup is back with the answers to some of the biggest burning questions in combat sports.

Ari Emanual to 'ferociously eradicate' anything to protect WWE

Vince McMahon recently resigned from all his roles at the WWE and its parent company, TKO, which also owns UFC. The decision came after former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit accusing McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking, among other things.

Ronda Rousey, who left the organization last October, suggested on X that McMahon may be still pulling the strings through Bruce Prichard. However, a recent report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider states that TKO/ Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel plans on taking strong steps to protect the WWE and its employees.

Johnson wrote:

"As one source noted to me this morning, "if anyone believes for a second" that Endeavor owner Ari Emanuel wanted to discover the type of allegations brought forth in the Janel Grant lawsuit, not just about a company he purchased - but a company that has been employing his own daughter at WWE HQ for several years - they "don't know Emanuel" and they don't understand how "ferociously he will eradicate" anything that needs to be taken care of to protect his businesses... he'll have no problem "removing anything and anyone still remaining" that could potentially hurt or impact WWE's business going forward."

The veteran journalist also added that the culture and corporate structure of WWE have drastically changed since Endeavor took over after the merger with UFC, which means anyone in McMahon's - or anyone's - inner circle will not be protected any longer like before.

Joe Rogan: "I never voted Republican"

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with stand-up comic Bobby Lee (JRE #2090), Joe Rogan stated how he used to be "left-leaning" but liberalism turning towards communism is what made him move away from a democratic allegiance.

"I used to be part of the 'blue bubble'. I was 100% a left-leaning person who lived in Los Angeles. I never voted Republican my whole life and was very left-leaning, especially with social issues... California went nuts, man. It's gone, full communist."

Watch Joe Rogan's comments below shared by Colin Rugg:

Elon Musk seemed to agree with the UFC commentator as well.

Dana White speaks about Sean Strickland and trash-talking in UFC

Dana White does not agree with most of what Sean Strickland says, but he will not be asking him to not say those things either. Speaking with Vivek Ramaswamy on The Truth Podcast, the UFC CEO doubled down on his well-established take on freedom of speech and shared his opinion on Strickland's recent comments.

"Sean Strickland said a lot of things. I don't agree with 95% of what this guy says, but it's his right to say it. And if you don't like it, tune in on Saturday night, he's gonna be getting punched in the face."

Among other things, Strickland went off on a reporter at the UFC 297 pre-fight press conference when asked about his opinion on the LGBTQ+ community.