Recent speculations suggest the UFC may bypass a drug rule for Jose Aldo's octagon return. Meanwhile, Nick Diaz may also be planning a potential comeback.

UFC possibly to let Jose Aldo bypass the six-month drug rule

UFC's anti-doping policy states that a fighter has to remain in the testing pool for six months before returning to competition after a break. They would also need to submit two successful samples before the fight.

According to Trent Reinsmith's speculation, the promotion will likely give Jose Aldo a pass on the rule, given that the 'King of Rio' is returning at UFC 301.

The claim triggered a series of social media reactions on X where fans criticized the lack of transparency continuing in the post-USADA era. Previously, Conor McGregor was allegedly going to get a pass on the same rule, but his return has been delayed ever since.

Nick Diaz teases comeback

Nick Diaz uploaded a video on his Instagram, teasing a potential return to the sport with a six-word caption.

"Somebody is gonna pay very soon."

Diaz last fought against fellow veteran Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in September 2021. He lost the bout via TKO.

The video quickly garnered traction, with fans speculating who he could be making his comeback against. One fan prayed for it not to be one of the Paul brothers, while others requested him to take on Jorge Masvidal in his brother Nate's stead.

Andre Lima's bite tattoo could be dangerous, says MMA doctor

Andre Lima got bit by his opponent at UFC Vegas 89 and, in a wild turn of events, decided to get a tattoo of the teeth mark. His quirky decision impressed Dana White and earned him $25k extra in bonus. However, he may have also risked infection.

Renowned MMA surgeon Dr. David Abbasi weighed in on the matter in a recent tweet. Abbasi, who often weighs in on combat sports injuries, cautioned fans about the potential health risks associated with the viral bite tattoo.

"Although this sounds cool in principle, it actually could be a major problem because human bites can have a high risk of infection. You get a staph infection, strep infection, Eikenella - there's like hundreds of millions of bacteria in a human mouth. Look at this [tattoo], directly into the bite mark itself. Hopefully, this guy doesn't end up getting an infection. "

