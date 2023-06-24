UFC Predictions: 4 featherweight fights on the horizon

The UFC bantamweight and lightweight divisions are often regarded as the best in the sport, thanks to the quality and depth of the two divisions. The weight class in-between 135 and 155 pounds, however, isn't far behind.

Current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski's dominant reign has taken some shine off the 145-pound bracket. The Australian champ seems unbeatable atop this weight class, but in a sport like MMA, you can never be too sure.

The UFC featherweight division has some key matchups lined up over the next few months, featuring top-ranked contenders, former champions, and UFC veterans. As such, we thought we'd preview some of these marquee fights and offer a few picks as well.

On that note, here are our predictions for four explosive featherweight fights on the horizon.

#4. Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Culibao

Our first entry is nowhere near as high profile as the following three, which are all headlining bouts. Buried on the undercard of the upcoming UFC London show is a stellar 145-pound tilt featuring unranked contenders Lerone Murphy and Josh Culibao.

Lerone Murphy and Josh Culibao aren't in the featherweight top 15 as yet, but it's only a matter of time. Both up-and-coming fighters are on an excellent run of form, making this matchup all the more enticing.

Culibao will be looking to pick up his fourth win inside the octagon. The Australian featherweight suffered the lone loss of his career against lightweight stalwart Jalin Turner on short notice in his UFC debut and has since picked up three wins. Still just 29, 'Kuya' certainly has a bright future.

Meanwhile, Murphy has never tasted defeat in his professional career. Boasting a professional record of 12-0-1, the highly technical Brit is a force to be reckoned with. With seven knockouts under his belt, he is among the most lethal strikers in the division.

This one is quite evenly matched, but we'll give the edge to the more seasoned fighter in Murphy.

Our Pick: Lerone Murphy via unanimous decision

#3. Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

This weekend's Fight Night headliner is all but guaranteed to produce fireworks. Top-flight featherweights Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria will throw down this Saturday in the main event of UFC Jacksonville, where the victor will put himself one step closer to a shot at gold.

In his last outing, Josh Emmett contested the interim featherweight title against Yair Rodriguez and ultimately came up short against the Mexican, losing his shot at undisputed gold. This upcoming bout is do-or-die for the 38-year-old if he is to keep his championship aspirations alive.

Emmett will have a monstrous task ahead of him as rising featherweight Ilia Topuria is a real threat to the throne. 'El Matador' boasts an unblemished 13-0 record and is a potent finisher, with only one of his wins coming via decision. Topuria made a statement in his last fight, submitting Bryce Mitchell to send a strong message to the rest of the division.

Both fighters are among the hardest-hitting featherweights on the planet. Emmett's defensive wrestling and Topuria's grappling prowess will likely cancel out one another, so this fight will likely play out on the feet. It's a close one, but we're rising with the surging Spaniard on this one.

Our Pick: Ilia Topuria via second-round TKO

#2. Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

Two UFC veterans and fan favorites are set to lock horns later this year when they square off in a UFC Fight Night headliner in Singapore. Future Hall of Famer Max Holloway and Korean MMA icon Chan Sung Jung will collide in August in what promises to be an entertaining clash.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie will headline the UFC's return to Singapore on August 26, Dana White announced Thursday. Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie will headline the UFC's return to Singapore on August 26, Dana White announced Thursday. https://t.co/R8c1ZPkv5K

Max Holloway finds himself in a precarious position in his career. Having lost to featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski thrice, his road to another title shot is unclear, to say the least. While a move up to lightweight has been rumored, the Hawaiian is quite undersized for the 155-pound bracket.

Holloway recently dispatched rising English 145-pounder Arnold Allen but will have to rack up one or two more wins before getting another shot at Volkanovski. 'Blessed' called out Chan Sung Jung after his victory over Allen, and with the current dynamic atop the division, it makes sense.

It's no secret that 'The Korean Zombie' is in the twilight of his career. He even hinted at potentially retiring after his failed title bid against Volkanovski last year and hasn't competed since. Considering how long he's been in the UFC, it's quite surprising that Jung and Holloway haven't crossed paths previously.

This matchup might be the easiest pick of the lot. Unless something truly extraordinary happens, expect Holloway to defeat, finish, and most likely retire 'The Korean Zombie'.

Our Pick: Max Holloway via fourth-round TKO

#1. Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez – UFC featherweight title fight

Alexander Volkanovski has established himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet over the past few years and he will look to further cement his legacy when he returns to action in July. Awaiting 'The Great' is a tricky Mexican challenger who is gunning for undisputed gold.

Yair Rodriguez is among the most watchable fighters in the world. The flamboyant Mexican is a devastating striker with a surprisingly potent submission arsenal, making him a tough matchup for anyone he goes up against. Moreover, 'El Pantera' is in his athletic prime, and amidst the current surge in Mexican MMA, he cannot be counted out.

However, he will have his work cut out for him against a fighter as well-rounded as Alexander Volkanovski. The Australian champion is fresh off his narrow loss to lightweight king Islam Makhachev earlier this year, wherein he showcased why he's one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and he's desperate to have another crack at lightweight gold.

Bouncing back and forth between featherweight and lightweight could turn out to be detrimental, especially considering Volkanovski bulked up ahead of his fight against Makhachev. If he doesn't struggle with the weight cut back down to 145 pounds, we're for a hell of a fight at UFC 290.

Rodriguez is certainly very dangerous, but Volkanovski has never lost a fight at featherweight, so we'll stick with the champ.

Our Pick: Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision

