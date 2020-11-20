UFC president Dana White claims Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 could be a stadium fight with fans

UFC President Dana White has been a visionary for quite some time now and is a revered icon of the sporting fraternity.

While the whole world was dealing with the COVID 19 pandemic, it was Dana White who brought fighting back to the viewers.

UFC has been holding events since May while many other sports were shut down due to the pandemic, and Dana White is primarily to be thanked.

From hosting events in Florida to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas to the state-of-the-art Fight Island in U.A.E., Dana White has been a man on a mission despite the pandemic-hit year.

And now he is planning for another bold move which might set an example for live viewing of sporting events in the ‘new normal’.

Recently, the much-anticipated rematch between former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier was confirmed.

BREAKING: Conor McGregor (@thenotoriousmma) has signed his bout agreement for his rematch with Dustin Poirier for January 23. pic.twitter.com/2Pmh4MdZyj — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) November 19, 2020

Dana White plans on bringing back a live audience for the January 23rd pay-per-view.

The UFC President recently spoke with Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports. When asked whether the venue for the rematch will be Fight Island, Dana responded so:

“That’s where I am thinking. What I’m hoping to do is Fight Island, make it International fight week, the new Etihad arena will be open and that thing was designed with us in mind, concerts, pool parties, all kinds of cool stuff, and yes I hope to bring the fans back. So imagine all the stuff that has gone on, all the things the people have seen….now you’ll get an opportunity to come there, be a part of it.”

Dana White targeting three fight cards in one week around the Poirier – McGregor fight

Dana White further added that he wants to hold 3 fight cards in a single week, ideally on a Saturday followed by a Wednesday card and ending with another card on Saturday.

Dana White targeting three fight cards in one week around Conor McGregor's return | https://t.co/bvJK2wxE1i pic.twitter.com/92pyBUgUGa — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) November 20, 2020

McGregor’s return will be a big-ticket phenomenon for the UFC and he has an ideal dance partner in Dustin Poirier.

The two last squared off in 2014 with Conor getting the win via a first-round knockout.

Dana White’s announcement promises a great spectacle and fight fans internationally will be hyped to see how the UFC supremo pulls it off.