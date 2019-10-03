UFC Rankings Update: Exciting Middleweight fighter jumps four spots to break into the top 5

The transformation of Jared Cannonier from being a Heavyweight (L) to a Middleweight (R) has been incredible

The UFC has officially updated the rankings on the heels of UFC Fight Night 160.

The biggest mover is Jared Cannonier, who jumped four places and is now ranked No.5 in the Middleweight rankings after his dominating win against Jack Hermansson.

Lina Lansberg moved up a spot to 11th in the Women's Bantamweight division after winning her fight against Macy Chiasson at Fight Night 160.

Despite his loss to Glover Teixeira at Fight Night 158, Nikita Krylov moved up to No. 14 in the Light Heavyweight division.

Here are the updated rankings of the divisions that reflected the aforementioned changes:

UFC Middleweight Rankings

Champion: Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya (Interim champion) Paulo Costa Yoel Romero Kelvin Gastelum Jared Cannonier +4 Jack Hermansson -1 Ronaldo Souza -1 Chris Weidman -1 Derek Brunson -1 Ian Heinisch Uriah Hall Brad Tavares Antonio Carlos Junior Edmen Shahbazyan Omari Akhmedov

UFC Women's Bantamweight Rankings

Champion: Amanda Nunes

Germaine de Randamie Ketlen Vieira Holly Holm Julianna Pena Aspen Ladd Raquel Pennington Yana Kunitskaya Marion Reneau Irene Aldana Sara McMann Lina Lansberg +1 Macy Chiasson -1 Nicco Montano Sijara Eubanks Bethe Correia

UFC Light Heavyweight Rankings

Champion: Jon Jones

1.Daniel Cormier

2. Thiago Santos

3. Anthony Smith

4. Dominick Reyes

5. Jan Blachowicz

6. Alexander Gustafsson

7. Corey Anderson

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Glover Teixeira

10. (T) Johnny Walker

10. (T) Aleksandar Rakic

12. Ilir Latifi

13. Misha Cirkunov

14. Nikita Krylov +1

15. Mauricio Rua -1

Jaron Cannonier put on an impressive display at the recently concluded Fight Night 160 event in Copenhagen, Denmark against hometown fan-favourite Jack Hermansson.

Cannonier survived a first-round onslaught and managed score a brutal TKO win against Hermansson, who saw his four-fight win streak snapped as a result of the loss.

Lina Lansberg took on Macy Chiasson in the undercard of the same event and notched up a unanimous decision victory, which has brought he one step closer towards breaking into the top ten of the Women's Bantamweight division.

UFC 243 is up next, which will take place on October 6th at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne Australia and it will be headlined by a tantalizing fight between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya for the undisputed Middleweight Championship.

