UFC schedule for March 2025: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev, Leon Edwards' octagon return, and more

The UFC capped off a fabulous February with a rather polarizing and anticlimactic end in the UFC Seattle headlining match featuring Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong. Moving forward, the world's premier MMA organization will be looking to put on an even grander month of fights in March 2025.

The UFC's first three main roster cards for the month of March would transpire in Vegas. That includes a UFC Fight Night card, followed by a star-studded pay-per-view (PPV) event, and then another UFC Fight Night event. The octagon would then head to London, which would be followed by a card in Mexico, both being UFC Fight Night cards.

All in all, there are five UFC main roster events booked for March 2025.

UFC schedule for March 2025

We'll look at the fights confirmed by the UFC for March 2025. The following fight cards have been displayed in accordance with the latest listings on the UFC's official website. As is generally the case, the fight cards are subject to change.

#1. UFC Vegas 103 -- Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev

The first event of the month would be UFC Vegas 103, which goes down at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., on March 1, 2025. It'll be headlined by knockout artist Manel Kape, who'll clash against grappling savant Asu Almabayev.

A win for either combatant would be a massive boost for them in their respective quests to capture the UFC flyweight championship. Meanwhile, the card's co-headlining match pits Cody Brundage against Julian Marquez. It'll also feature fighters like Austen Lane, Nasrat Haqparast, Andrea Lee, and more.

The UFC Vegas 103 card is as follows:

Main card

Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev (flyweight)

Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez (middleweight)

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)

Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis (featherweight)

Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson (welterweight)

Preliminary card

Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto (heavyweight)

Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal (featherweight)

Danny Silva vs. Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Andrea Lee vs. J.J. Aldrich (women's flyweight)

Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov (flyweight)

#2. UFC 313 -- Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

The UFC 313 PPV is booked to transpire at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., on March 8, 2025. It'll be headlined by a long-awaited grudge match between reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and challenger Magomed Ankalaev.

The co-headlining match was initially set to feature Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker, but Hooker withdrew due to a hand injury. He was replaced by Rafael Fiziev, who'd been outpointed by Gaethje in their first encounter in 2023. The Gaethje-Fiziev rematch will now co-headline UFC 313. The card also boasts other veteran fighters like King Green, Curtis Blaydes, and Alex Morono.

The UFC 313 card is as follows:

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev (UFC light heavyweight title)

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev (lightweight)

Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (lightweight)

Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo (women's strawweight)

King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy (lightweight)

Preliminary card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev (heavyweight)

Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya (flyweight)

Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan (middleweight)

Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal (welterweight)

Early preliminary card

Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall (featherweight)

Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz (middleweight)

#3. UFC Vegas 104 -- Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2

The UFC Vegas 104 event is scheduled to transpire at the UFC's Apex in Vegas on March 15, 2025. The card would be headlined by the rematch between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze. Vettori had bested Dolidze via unanimous decision in their first encounter in March 2023.

The event's co-headlining match has Chidi Njokuani taking on Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. The card also features fighters like Alexander Hernandez, Ryan Spann, and more.

The UFC Vegas 104 card is as follows:

Main card

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze (middleweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (welterweight)

Seungwoo Choi vs. Kevin Vallejos (featherweight)

Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh (lightweight)

Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson (bantamweight)

Suyoung You vs. A.J. Cunningham (bantamweight)

Preliminary card

Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Ryan Spann (heavyweight)

Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes (women's strawweight)

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro (light heavyweight)

Carlos Vera vs. Josias Musasa (bantamweight)

Daniel Barez vs. Andre Lima (flyweight)

Josiane Nunes vs. Priscila Cachoeira (women's bantamweight)

Evan Elder vs. Marquel Mederos (lightweight)

Yuneisy Duben vs. Carli Judice (women's flyweight)

#4. UFC London -- Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady

The UFC London card is booked to go down at The O2 Arena in London, England, on March 22, 2025. It'll be headlined by former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, who'll compete for the first time since losing his title last year.

Edwards was initially booked to fight Jack Della Maddalena at the event, but Maddalena was later taken off the card and booked to face UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. 'Rocky' was then booked to fight Brady instead.

The co-headlining match boasts former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, who'll do battle against rising 205-pound star Carlos Ulberg. The fight's winner could possibly find themselves in a UFC light heavyweight title showdown soon. Also, the card boasts the likes of Gunnar Nelson, Kevin Holland, Molly McCann, Jai Herbert, Shauna Bannon, Puja Tomar, and more.

The UFC London card is as follows:

Main card

Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady (welterweight)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg (light heavyweight)

Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland (welterweight)

Molly McCann vs. Istela Nunes (women's strawweight)

Jordan Vucenic vs. Chris Duncan (lightweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charriere (featherweight)

Preliminary card

Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla (lightweight)

Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos (flyweight)

Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin (heavyweight)

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev (middleweight)

Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar (women's strawweight)

Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolan Loughran (bantamweight)

#5. UFC Mexico City -- Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg

The UFC Mexico City card is set to go down at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, on March 29, 2025. The card's headlining match has Mexico's own Brandon Moreno, who's a former UFC flyweight champion, take on Australia's Steve Erceg.

The co-headlining match has Mexican combatant Manuel Torres taking on America's Drew Dober. Furthermore, the fight card also features fighters like Kelvin Gastelum, Joe Pyfer, Loopy Godinez, and more.

The UFC Mexico City card is as follows:

Main card

Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg (flyweight)

Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober (lightweight)

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer (middleweight)

David Martinez vs. Saimon Oliveira (bantamweight)

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas (flyweight)

Preliminary card

Edgar Chairez vs. C.J. Vergara (flyweight)

Jose Daniel Medina vs. Ateba Gautier (middleweight)

Loopy Godinez vs. Julia Polastri (women's strawweight)

Rafa Garcia vs. Vinc Pichel (lightweight)

