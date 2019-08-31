UFC Shenzhen Results: Fighter shocks the world to knock out Champion in 42 seconds

An iconic moment.

If we had to describe UFC Fight Night 157 in one word, it has to be historic. It may sound cliched but the event held in Shenzhen, China ended with one of the most significant moments in UFC history.

Weili Zhang emphatically defeated Jessica Andrade to become the first Chinese UFC Champion.

With that being said, let's not waste any more time and get right to the results and highlights of the full show:

UFC Fight Nigth 157 Results: Prelims

Anthony Hernandez def. Jun Yong Park via submission (anaconda choke) (4:39, Round 2)

Sumudaerji def. Andre Soukhamthath via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

Da Un Jung def. Khadis Ibragimov via submission (ninja choke) (2:00, Round 3)

Damir Ismagulov def. Thiago Moises via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Alatengheili def. Danaa Batgerel via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Karol Rosa def. Lara Procopio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC Fight Night 157 Results: Main Card

#1. Wu Yanan vs. Mizuki Inoue (Women's Flyweight)

Yanan vs. Inoue

Chinese prospect Wu Yanan was the underdog going into the opener of the main card, but she also had the hometown fans on her side. Her opponent, Mizuki Inoue was competing in the UFC Octagon for the very first time and intended on making a strong statement on the Women's Flyweight division.

Round 1: The size difference was evident from the get-go. Yanan had a significant reach advantage over her opponent. Many feints from Inoue. Inoue went in for the single leg but Yanan caught her with a knee.

Inoue kept her opponent guessing with feints and forward pressure. Yanan went for a kick and missed. Inoue connected with a straight right and a few a jabs. She was the more active of the two as her short combinations seemed more effective.

Jab and straight left from Inoue. She ducked under a combination and a straight right from Yanan. Inoue continued to march forward but Yanan landed with a combination to stop her in her tracks.

Inoue clinched and landed a few looping right strikes in the pocket. She rushed in again for a hook but Yanan avoided getting hit. Inoue feinted for the single leg but went up for a head strike. Yanan answered with a1-2. Yanan with a body kick and a two-piece combo to end the round. 10-9 Inoue

Round 2: Inoue continued the pressure with a solid right to begin the second round. Another big shot from Inoue that wobbled Yanan. Yanan tried to keep Inoue away with the kicks but Inoue kept getting into the pocket.

Yanan attempted a standing Guillotine but Inoue got out. Inoue went for the takedown. Stuffed. Yanan landed a big elbow on the break. Back in the centre, Inoue kept pressing and clinched with Yanan again. Two stiff elbows from close range from Inoue.

Good jab from Inoue. Yanan goes low to the body. Both women clinched. Yanan looked for the foot sweep. Inoue stepped back. Yanan landed a right on the break. Yanan avoided getting hit and landed a two-piece combo on the break. Inoue attempted a sloppy takedown. Inoue with a nice 1-2. In and out and very smooth from Inoue.

They clinched with 40 seconds to go. Short elbows from Inoue. Inoue tried for a trip but Yanan stayed firm on the feet. Yanan was doing a good job of defending strikes and countering with combos of her own. That was an evenly-contested round.

Round 3: Inoue kept coming with the jabs as instructed by her corner. Yanan shot for the takedown but Inoue defended it with ease. Feint and go was the mantra for Inoue.

The high temp approach from both fighters with a lot of movements and heavy combinations made this an entertaining watch. Yanan shot for a takedown and almost got Inoue down to the mat. However, Inoue kept her posture straight and stuffed it.

Clinch in the centre. Inoue pushed Yanan against the cage. Left hook from Inoue on the break. They clinched again. Good knee from Yanan. Inoue with an elbow on the break. Inoue with a straight jab as they make their way back to the centre. Inoue kept coming in. Yanan landed with a few combinations but Inoue landed her best combination of the fight. A 1-2 to the jaw. That was clean from Inoue.

Inoue showed off great head movement. However, Yanan landed a clean right and elbow. The hometown fans tried to rally Yanan on but the final flurry may not have been enough to get him the win.

Result: Mizuki Inoue def. Wu Yanan via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

It was a close fight but the 24-year-old Inoue got a deserved W on her UFC debut. She was the aggressor throughout the fight and looked more dynamic with her striking.

