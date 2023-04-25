Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Nate Diaz's upcoming legal battle, Conor McGregor's documentary, and more.

#3. UFC signs undefeated female prospect Ivana Petrovic

The UFC has added an undefeated female fighter from Norway, Ivana Petrovic, to their roster. She revealed the news of the signing on her Instagram account three days ago.

UFC Roster Watch confirmed the addition today on their Twitter account.

Born in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the 28-year-old flyweight has an impressive professional record of 6-0. Her last outing was two weeks ago at ARES Fighting Championship, where she successfully defended her title successfully.

#2. Arrest warrant issued against Nate Diaz for street altercation

Nate Diaz faces second-degree battery charges in the wake of a Bourbon street brawl with Logan Paul's lookalike Rodney Peterson. New Orleans police have issued an arrest warrant for the same.

In a statement released by NOPD, they confirmed that the victim was bleeding from the back of his head after the incident. They also said that Diaz has not been taken into custody.

"The officers were able to disperse the crowd. Witness alerted the officers to a white male subject who was believed to be unconscious. A short time later, the subject regained consciousness. Officers observed the subject was bleeding from the rear of his head and EMS was summoned to render aid. After investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Nate Diaz. He has been charged with second degree battery. He is not in custody at this time."

Diaz, who was in New Orleans to support teammate Chris Avila at Misfits Boxing 6, got into an altercation after the event. The video, where Diaz was seen choking out the TikToker, went viral.

Peterson later showed off his injuries and vowed to take revenge on the Stockton native.

Many, including Diaz's close friend Jake Shields, have claimed that Peterson instigated Diaz on purpose for clout.

#1. Conor McGregor announces date for Netflix documentary

Conor McGregor has been teasing another documentary on his life for a while. Today, he finally announced the date when it will be released on Netflix.

The documentary McGregor Forever will be released on May 17. This was announced along with a hair-raising preview:

McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, left a three-word reaction to the video - "The journey continues."

