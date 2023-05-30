Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about a new signee, Paddy Pimblett's wedding, and more.

#1. UFC signs Muhammad Naimov to debut on upcoming Fight Night card

The UFC has signed a rising prospect from Tajikistan, Muhammad Naimov, to fight against Jamie Mullarkey at UFC Vegas 74 this Saturday.

Mullarkey was originally set to face Guram Kutateladze, who had to pull out, leaving the Australian with no opponent. Alex Behunin was the first to report on the last-minute signing.

Alex Behunin



Muhammad Naimov is stepping in for Guram Kutateladze and will fight Jamie Mullarkey this weekend at #UFCVegas74, per source

Naimov is a Dana White's Contender Series alum, having competed in 2020 after five professional wins. He lost on DWCS but has since won three of his four outings.

#2. Paddy Pimblett marries longtime partner Laura Gregory in a beautiful ceremony

After a three-year engagement, Paddy Pimblett and Laura Gregory finally tied the knot in a lovely ceremony this week. The newlyweds are yet to post wedding pictures on their social media.

However, the couple's close friend and Pimblett's fellow fighter Molly McCann shared pictures and videos of the function on her profile, including a clip of the first dance.

Go through the carousel below:

Take a look at the wedding hall, the guest dining area, and the three-tiered cake they had as well:

#1. Astrid Wett spraypaints OnlyF*ns rival Alexia Grace's car

Astrid Wett is not over the beef with Alexia Grace.

The two have been feuding for a while. It peaked at the KSI vs. Joe Fournier Misfits Boxing event earlier this month after Grace threw water at Wett and an altercation ensued. The two had to be separated by security. Wett later accused Grace of stealing her belt.

Watch (0.35):

In what seems to be revenge, Wett recently vandalized Grace's car by spray painting her car. Hilariously, Wett misspelled the word 'Thief' while spray painting the word on the car's windshield.

Watch the clip below:

Spinnin Backfist



Alexia Grace stole Astrid Wett's belt 2 weeks ago. Today, she returned the favor by spray painting Alexia's car.



Only issue is she spelt thief completely wrong.



This is boxing in 2023



twitter.com/AstridWett/sta… We’ve got some OnlyFans boxing beef over in the UK.Alexia Grace stole Astrid Wett’s belt 2 weeks ago. Today, she returned the favor by spray painting Alexia’s car.Only issue is she spelt thief completely wrong.This is boxing in 2023 We’ve got some OnlyFans boxing beef over in the UK. Alexia Grace stole Astrid Wett’s belt 2 weeks ago. Today, she returned the favor by spray painting Alexia’s car. Only issue is she spelt thief completely wrong. This is boxing in 2023 👍👍twitter.com/AstridWett/sta…

Wett, who is also an OnlyF*ns star, is currently 2-0 in her influencer boxing career.

