Tyson Pedro breaks arm after UFC retirement

Tyson Pedro announced his retirement from MMA after his loss to Vitor Petrino at UFC Vegas 87 in March this year.

He mentioned nothing of venturing into boxing. But soon he signed to fight Australian heavyweight champion Kris Terzievski for the vacant WBC International Bridgerweight title in his boxing debut on June 12.

However, he has now suffered a horrific arm injury, which will not only force him out of the boxing match but sideline him for a while. But the 32-year-old former UFC star hopes to have a quick turnaround.

Sharing a photo of the moment he sustained the injury on Instagram, Pedro wrote:

"Not the way you want to see your arm going. pretty devastated have to postpone the fight. Lucky it’s not a bad break and should be a quick turnaround. Thanks for the messages. Same mission, different timeline.

Australian outlet Wide World of Sports revealed the injury to be a fractured elbow suffered while sparring. Speaking to the publication, Pedro said:

"I'm devastated - but I have dealt with injuries before and there's not much you can do... This feels pretty easy - knowing that it's bone and not ligaments or tendons, because then you know you're in for the long haul. With bone, you can just give it a bit of time."

He added that he was relieved it was a bone break and not ligaments or tendons, which tend to take longer to heal.

Conor McGregor signs BKFC co-ownership papers

Last month, during the live telecast of KnuckleMania IV, Conor McGregor announced that he was now a co-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships through his company, McGregor Sports and Entertainment.

In a new Instagram post shared on Thursday, McGregor signed the papers along with BKFC president David Feldman. The two shook hands and posed for a photo afterward.

Speaking on McGregor's involvement in the promotion, Feldman told SiriusXM's MMA Today show that the UFC megastar is going to have significant influence in the company despite being a minority owner.

We got him involved to really help move the needle for us, to do different introductions, come up with some good ideas... He's a minority owner, but he has a lot of say in this company. He's gonna be part of the board, so we're gonna get a lot of usage out of Conor McGregor and so far, so good."

Liz Carmouche weighs in on Ronda Rousey's CTE claims

Liz Carmouche recently opened up on Ronda Rousey's recent comments about her UFC losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. 'Rowdy' blamed her CTE for the two back-to-back knockout defeats - a statement that did not sit well with the MMA community.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Carmouche weighed in on the matter:

"I am not sure it was just concussions that contributed. The demand that was placed on us for the media lead-up to our first fight was a lot. So, for her to maintain and keep that - I'm sure over time, it definitely wore her down. I think your first loss gets into your head."

Rousey and Carmouche faced each other in the historic first-ever women's fight in the UFC which the former won via first-round submission. Despite her feelings about Rousey's CTE claims, Carmouche believes she belongs in the Mount Rushmore of women's MMA alongside herself, Nunes, and Holm.