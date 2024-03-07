Ahead of UFC 299, a female fighter competing on the pay-per-view card opened up on her fertility treatments. Elsewhere, Sean Strickland publicly ripped apart boxing and blamed the sport's practices for the current state of Ryan Garcia.

Katlyn Cerminara shares stories of fertility treatment and miscarriages

Katlyn Chookagian, who now goes by her married surname Carminara, recently opened up on her struggle with fertility. It is not a subject many prefer to speak about in public, and Carminara admitted that she was hesitant as well. However, she decided that it was an important conversation to have to help others going through the same.

At the UFC 299 pre-fight press conference, Carminara said:

"I went through three or four full rounds of IVF. I had two miscarriages and yeah, it’s been a tough year... Going through infertility is so hard. It’s so hard that I’m taking a fight to take a mental and physical break from fertility treatment."

Carminara is returning to UFC after 1.5 years to fight No.6-ranked Maycee Barber on Saturday, March 9.

Fans don't believe Conor McGregor's timeline for UFC return

In a street interview given on the go by Conor McGregor to Adam Glyn, the Irishman reiterated that he was fighting Michael Chandler on June 29 at International Fight Week.

However, fans simply did not believe him. One fan said, "This is another fake date after the five previous fake dates," while another wrote, "Coke is a hell of a drug."

However, Michael Chandler seems confident about the matchup and announced the commencement of a "special camp" later on X. He predicted he would "break" McGregor in 2 rounds.

Sean Strickland has theories about Ryan Garcia

As the world of combat sports continues to be worried about Ryan Garcia, Sean Strickland has come up with a theory for the apparent social media breakdown the boxer is going through.

After blasting Bryce Hall for his reaction to Garcia's pedophile accusations, Strickland unearthed that the 35-year-old has been training since he was seven. He went on to rip into the "horrible" sport of boxing and said it was "borderline child abuse" for kids to spar inside the ring.

Check out Strickland's string of tweets below:

