5 best post-fight celebrations of Israel Adesanya in the UFC

Middleweight king Israel Adesanya joined the UFC in 2018. He turned pro in 2012 and amassed an 11 fight win streak. His journey in combat sports started even earlier. Adesanya was a prolific kickboxer and built a stellar record of 75-5. He also tried his hand at pro boxing, winning five bouts and losing one.

Adesanya is among the best counter strikers in all of MMA. He has beaten many high-profile middleweights including Robert Whittaker, Anderson Silva and Marvin Vettori. While his skills are impressive, it's his flashy style that truly makes him stand out. He is flamboyant and eccentric. From press conferences to post-fight interviews, the 32-year-old's uniqueness always shines through.

'The Last Stylebender' is also a big fan of anime and never misses an opportunity to showcase it. His walkouts and celebrations are often inspired by and pay homage to his favorite shows and games. The former dancer never shies away from showing off his dance moves after winning a fight, either.

Every time 'The Last Stylebender' fights, it's a spectacle. On this list, we'll take a look at five of his best post-fight celebrations.

#5. UFC 221: Israel Adesanya vs. Rob Wilkinson

A UFC debut can be nerve-racking for any athlete. However, Adesanya's demeanor was calm when he walked out during UFC 221.

From the moment the bell rang, Adesanya looked like the better fighter. He stuffed almost all of Rob Wilkinson's takedowns and landed precise strikes. 'The Last Stylebender' took over in the second round, landing big, accurate punches. He put his opponent away at the 3:37 mark.

While most fighters are ecstatic after their first UFC win, the debutant almost seemed stoic. Instead of raising his arms, he shrugged and made a subtle gesture with his hand. It was as if he didn't think he performed to his full potential. After his TKO victory over Rob Wilkinson, he announced:

"Middleweights, I'm the new dog in the yard."

The emotions hit him backstage. Adesanya sobbed as he walked with coach Eugene Bareman. He dedicated the win to a friend who passed away and said:

''we f***ing made it.''

While it was not a flashy celebration, it was a special one.

