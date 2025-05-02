UFC stars discuss fighting gorillas, Logan Paul refuses to fight Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Ryan Garcia goes off on Devin Haney's dad: MMA News Roundup

The UFC, as is often the case, is the centerpiece of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup. Several promotions fighters have weighed in on the viral debate about whether 100 men could defeat a silverback gorilla. Meanwhile, Logan Paul has turned down a fight with Lionel Messi's bodyguard.

Ad

Last, but certainly not least, Ryan Garcia took aim at Devin Haney's father, with both he and 'The Dream' set to compete on the same card this evening.

UFC fighters share their thoughts on the viral gorilla debate

Nothing has commanded the internet's attention at the moment quite like the contentious scenario pitting 100 men against a gorilla in a hypothetical fight. The debate has finally reached the ears of some of the UFC's biggest stars. Naturally, their opinions were diverse.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out UFC fighters' take on the men vs. gorilla debate (via UFC's Instagram account):

Ad

Ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill scoffed at the notion of 100 unarmed men defeating a silverback gorilla. Meanwhile, ex-flyweight champion Brandon Moreno joked about being able to claim victory himself, as did reigning bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili.

Even rising middleweight star Bo Nickal chimed in, claiming that just three of him would be enough. Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace, Mikey Musumeci, who has an exclusive deal with UFC Fight Pass, backed mankind in the bout, but acknowledged that there would be numerous casualties.

Ad

Logan Paul wants no part of Lionel Messi's bodyguard

In a recent interview uploaded to WWE's official YouTube channel, controversial social media influencer Logan Paul provided a definitive answer to a potential fight with Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko. According to 'Maverick,' he even turned down a $15 million payday to focus purely on pro-wrestling.

"I have committed my life to becoming a WWE Superstar. I'm not doing other opportunities. I got offered $15 million to fight [Lionel] Messi's bodyguard. Super appetizing. Super cool, but I'm a WWE Superstar," Paul said.

Ad

Check out Logan Paul prioritizing his WWE career (7:07):

Ad

Despite a very public history with boxing as a sport, Paul is now putting all of his chips in the pro-wrestling basket, and with a world title match looming, there's good reason for him to.

Ryan Garcia trashes Devin Haney's father

Long after their controversial bout, the feud between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney continues to heat up.. This time, though, 'KingRy' found himself blasting Haney's father at the pre-fight press conference.

Ad

"I got multiple personalities, b*tch, and you don't wanna see the crazy one. You don't wanna see the crazy personality, b*tch. You and your son is some b*tches. You're the biggest b*tch out of all of them. You a big b*tch," Garcia said (via DAZN Boxing's YouTube channel).

Check out Ryan Garcia trashing Devin Haney's father (28:40):

Ad

With the war of words still burning between the Garcia and Haney camps, a rematch will only draw further interest from boxing fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.