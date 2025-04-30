Logan Paul sends bold warning to Jey Uso following WWE RAW altercation

Logan Paul issued a bold warning to Jey Uso following their altercation on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW. The Maverick defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41 earlier this month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

During an interview on this week's WWE RAW Recap podcast, Paul reacted to Jey Uso referring to him as a "punk a** YouTuber" this past Monday night on the red brand. He claimed that the World Heavyweight Champion was a "headline hunter" and noted that if he were still just a YouTuber, he wouldn't look better than the majority of veterans in the ring.

"He's mistaken. I don't blame him. He's just a headline hunter. I'm not a YouTuber anymore and like I'm cutting that narrative in half right now. Like, it's just that's not the case and I prove that every time I wrestle. When I'm in there, why if I'm a YouTuber, why am I looking better than my peers who do this full time who have done this 15 years?" Paul said.

Ad

Trending

He then warned Uso that his experience in the past would not mean anything when they stepped into the ring together.

"I was born to wrestle, and Jey Uso's going to find out your 15 years don't mean anything when you're in the ring with Logan Paul," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Jey Uso leveled Paul with a Superkick to the face following their promo on WWE RAW. The Yeet Master captured the World Heavyweight Championship by forcing Gunther to submit at WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE writer reacts to Logan Paul's WrestleMania victory

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized the match between Logan Paul and AJ Styles at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE WrestleMania 41 review, Russo questioned why brass knuckles were introduced in the match if they were not going to be used. Karrion Kross attempted to convince Styles to use the brass knuckles, but The Phenomenal One refused, and Logan Paul wound up winning the match clean.

Ad

"For whatever reason, I don't think this lived up to the hype at all. I just don't, I think it really fell short. But bro, here is my biggest question mark... You gotta protect the babyfaces especially. So, bro, we introduce the brass knuckles in this match, right? Logan Paul winds up knocking out AJ Styles without putting the (knuckles)? These are the things that I don't, there is brass knuckles out there. But the heel isn't gonna use them, he is just gonna knock out the babyface clean." [From 43:28 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Logan Paul recently claimed that he had committed his life to becoming a WWE Superstar. Only time will tell if he can defeat Jey Uso to capture the World Heavyweight Championship in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More