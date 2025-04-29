Logan Paul makes a blockbuster claim on his WWE status after RAW; reveals he turned down $15M deal

Logan Paul is issuing a clear message to WWE officials Triple H and Nick Khan. The polarizing star made a big splash in the WWE Universe with his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38. Three years and one month later, Logan is somewhat established with praise from WWE Hall of Famers and industry insiders. Paul is now going viral for an unbelievable claim he just made publicly.

The Maverick has his eye on the World Heavyweight Championship and is not backing down from his critics. Paul called out Jey Uso on this week's RAW, and they had a heated exchange. After declaring he'd never lose the title to a "punka** YouTuber," the segment ended with Uso dropping Paul with a superkick.

Paul has announced that he is no longer a YouTuber. The 30-year-old spoke out on the RAW Recap show last night and had interesting remarks about being committed to WWE. Logan also claimed he turned down $15 million to accept a boxing match challenge from Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko.

"I’m not a YouTuber anymore, and I’m cutting that narrative in half right now. That’s not the case, and I prove that every time I wrestle. When I'm in there, if I’m a YouTuber, why am I looking better than my peers who do this full-time? I have committed my life to becoming a WWE Superstar; I’m not doing other opportunities," he said.

Logan Paul continued:

"I got offered $15 million to fight Messi’s bodyguard... super appetizing, super cool, but I’m a WWE Superstar. I’m on a mission right now, and while that other cute ancillary stuff works for other people, I’m devoting my life to this, so I turned that down, and I’m gonna be the best that I can, and I'm available. So, Triple H, Nick Khan... book me. Book me," he said.

Logan and Uso have never wrestled a singles match, but they battled in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, which was won by Jey. Paul was the 30th entrant, and Uso was one of the Superstars he dropped upon entering. The match came down to Uso, Paul, and John Cena, who eliminated the YouTube star before Jey secured the win.

Logan Paul shows off signature moves for PRIME

Logan Paul has established himself as a legitimate WWE Superstar, and he's got the in-ring arsenal to match. The Ohio native recently displayed a few of his key maneuvers in a social media ad for PRIME.

"Level 3 = Death by sour @drinkprime," Logan Paul wrote.

Paul began using the Frogsplash as his finisher early on. He's also used the One Lucky Punch, and in February, he introduced The Paulverizer, which is a Fireman's Carry into a DDT.

