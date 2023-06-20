Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Islam Makhachev, Henry Cejudo's next fight, and more.

#3. UFC refused to give Islam Makhachev a fight this summer

Islam Makhachev says he met with the UFC brass to have his first title defense in the U.S. this summer, but his request was turned down.

In an interview at a recent Eagle FC event, Islam Makhachev confirmed that the promotion is looking to book a fight for him in Abu Dhabi. UFC is returning to Yas Island later this year in October. Makhachev said:

"I was in the USA, met with the UFC. I asked for a fight in the summer. But they told me that I wouldn't have time to fight in Abu Dhabi if I fight in the summer. They have a plan to organize a fight for me in Abu Dhabi."

Makhachev also stated that he was rooting for Beneil Dariush to win against Charles Oliveira, as he wanted to add a new name to his resume.

The interview was given in Russian and posted to the YukaHero YouTube channel with subtitles.

Watch the video below [From the 4:45 mark]:

#2. Jessica Eye rants about a recent breakup on Twitter

Jessica Eye recently had an absolute meltdown on Twitter, seemingly talking about a breakup she went through in the last few weeks.

The former women's flyweight title challenger bared it all in a series of tweets, admitting that the breakup caused one of the worst days of her life.

"We moved in together too... But he left, moved back out of state... one of the sweetest thing he ever did for me was braid my hair when I was sick in the hospital. f**k I am so upset today. I have been trying to stay quiet but I am so sad."

She also retorted at a fan who tried to make light of the situation and said 'it was too soon.'

The tweets have since been deleted. Eye's Twitter account is also not visible on the microblogging platform anymore.

Read all the tweets here.

#1. Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera reportedly finalized

A bantamweight clash between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Vera is reportedly confirmed for UFC 292 on August 19, 2023, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The news was reported by ESPN's Brett Okamoto, who stated that the matchup was confirmed by Dana White himself.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Let’s go. Cejudo vs. Chito added to UFC 292 in Boston, per Dana White. Three rounder, on the same card as Sterling, O’Malley title fight. It’s a Bantamweight night in Beantown, Aug. 19. Let’s go. Cejudo vs. Chito added to UFC 292 in Boston, per Dana White. Three rounder, on the same card as Sterling, O’Malley title fight. It’s a Bantamweight night in Beantown, Aug. 19. https://t.co/B8nMSDPWH4

Shortly afterward, Cejudo took to his YouTube to reveal that the fight was not 100% finalized, as he had suffered a tear in his right shoulder.

"Maybe it's a little bit of that old age but I do got to get my right shoulder checked up to see if, in other words there is a slight tear, you know on my right shoulder."

He clarified that the injury was putting a question mark on his matchup with 'Chito'. The video was deleted from Cejudo's channel shortly afterward.

Poll : 0 votes