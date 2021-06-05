UFC Vegas 28 crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

UFC will return to its homeground Apex once again with a stacked card this weekend with a heavyweight fight as a headliner.

UFC Fight Night 189 or UFC Vegas 28 will star Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai in a heavyweight battle in the main event.

The co-feature will see another heavyweight contest, as Walt Harris takes on Marcin Tybura.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai legally?

Following are all the options viewers have to legally watch or stream UFC Vegas 28 without requiring to access crackstream or Reddit streams.

USA

Both the prelims and main card of UFC Vegas 28 will be available for viewing in the US exclusively on ESPN+. Subscription is available at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. If you are a fan of movies, TV shows, and web series as well, you can go for the Disney Plus bundle, which will cost you $13.99 per month only and give you access to ad-free versions of Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN.

UK

Viewers can watch UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai live on BT Sport 1 or BT Sport 2 HD as well as on the BT Sport app and website.

The BT Sport monthly pass is available at £25 per month with instant access to a wide range of sporting events broadcast by the platform with no contract or BT broadband requirements. Television tune-in details are further provided by BT Sport on their website.

India

The main card of UFC Vegas 28 will be broadcast in India live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), and simulcast on Sony LIV app and website with premium subscription.

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 can be accessed with a local cable or DTH connection. Sony LIV app premium subscription is available in three different tiers - Rs, 299 for 3 months, Rs. 699 for 6 months, and Rs. 999 for a year.

Also Read: What is the start time for UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai (June 5, 2021)?

Fans residing in European countries like Germany, Austria, Italy, and Spain can catch the event live on DAZN.

Depending on the country of residence, fans can also view the Fight Night event on UFC Fight Pass, the ultimate 24x7 platform for UFC-related content. In addition to viewing live UFC events, fans will also get access to the entire UFC fight library and other original content. UFC Fight Pass subscription is available at $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

Also Read: 5 reasons why you need to watch UFC Vegas 28: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Augusto Sakai

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Prem Deshpande