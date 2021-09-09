Michael Bisping explains why the argument of banning oblique kicks is "stupid"

Khalil Rountree Jr. defeated Modestas Bukauskas with a controversial 'oblique kick' at UFC Vegas 36 last Saturday.

Ever since the incident, the debate over whether the move should be banned from UFC has seen fighters, fans and pundits give their opinion on the matter.

UFC Hall of Famer and commentator Michael Bisping has now weighed in on the discussion. He gave his opinion regarding the oblique kick in the latest edition of his Believe You Me Podcast.

"It was gross (Khalil Rountree Jr. finishing Modestas Bukauskas). It was a side kick to the leg, people call it oblique kick. Yeah, they are dangerous! But you know it's funny because right now the talk is 'Oh, they need to be banned'. It's f*****g stupid! Why? Well, guess what, you know what arm bars do? Same s**t as an oblique kick! You know what a spinning heel kick does to a face when you connect with the heel at high velocity. This is a vicious sport we're dealing with. The objective is to knock out your opponent or make them tap. If you start banning a move because it's a little bit vicious, where does it end," said Michael Bisping.

Watch Michael Bisping recapping UFC Vegas 36 alongside comedian Luis J. Gomez below:

Khalil Rountree is the first fighter to finish an opponent with an oblique kick in UFC

Over the years, several top mixed martial artists have also used the oblique kick in their fights. However, Khalil Rountree is the first person in the UFC to claim a TKO victory using the move.

Bukauskas was unable to continue as soon as Rountree executed the kick and the referee had to stop the light heavyweight bout halfway through round two.

Khalil Rountree ended his fight against Modestas Bukauskas with an oblique kick. pic.twitter.com/1iGRcHmeb3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 4, 2021

The No.1 UFC pound-for-pound fighter and former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has often used the oblique kick in his matchups. 'Rampage' Jackson slammed 'Bones' for leaving him with permanent knee damage as a result of the oblique kicks.

Also Read

Meanwhile, Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker used the move against each other and Michelle Waterson deployed it in her bout with Rose Namajunas.

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Harvey Leonard