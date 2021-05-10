UFC Weekly Fighter Playlist: What was Charles Oliveira's workout song?

UFC fighters are tough individuals, though sometimes they need some extra motivation in the gym. Those last few reps are all the easier with Eminem, Slayer and even Barry Manilow egging them on from the speakers above.

Let's listen to the songs featured in UFC fighters’ Instagram stories this week.

Charles Oliveira - Fuel [Metallica]

UFC's Charles Oliveira and Metallica

"Adrenaline crash and crack my head, nitro junkie, paint me dead" [Fuel]

Currently on an eight-fight win-streak in the UFC, seven of those within the distance, 'Do Bronx' has grown accustomed to "cracking heads" inside the octagon. Charles Oliveira's fuel ‘is pumping engines’ since his return to the lightweight division in 2017.

Released in 1998, ‘Fuel’ is the third single from Metallica’s seventh studio album, ‘Reload’. Now a staple of the American heavy metal band’s live set, this homage to fast cars is four minutes of quintessential rocking riffage.

It is no surprise that ‘Fuel’ was the official theme tune for NASCAR from 2001-2003. Not the most inventive of lyrics from lead singer James Hetfield, but what he lacks in creativity he makes up for in his powerful screams of "yeahhh."

The vacant lightweight title is up for grabs at UFC 262 this Saturday. If Oliveira beats Michael Chandler, he can have "that which he desires".

Donald Cerrone - Bad Reputation [Joan Jett]

UFC's Donald Cerrone and Joan Jett

"So why should I care about a bad reputation, anyway"? [Bad Reputation]

Without a single win in his last six UFC fights, perhaps Donald Cerrone should retire before he himself gets a bad reputation. ‘Cowboy’ was stopped in the first round by Alex Morono at UFC on ESPN last Saturday.

There would certainly be no shame if he decided to hang up his gloves. The American has had an incredible UFC career and has competed against the very best in the octagon for over a decade.

‘Bad Reputation’ is the debut single from Joan Jett’s debut album of the same name. The album was originally released in 1980, titled ‘Joan Jett’, but was subsequently re-released as ‘Bad Reputation’ in 1981, after the success of Jett’s cover of Arrows’ song “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”.

While this song sounds a bit like The Ramones performing The Who’s ‘My Generation’, it still remains a punk rock classic. For over forty years, Jett’s badass attitude has inspired both male and female fans alike, proving it is not just men that can shred the guitar. Ronda Rousey has even used ‘Bad Reputation’ as her entrance song.

Kelvin Gastelum - Astronaut in the Ocean [Masked Wolf]

UFC's Kelvin Gastelum and Masked Wolf

"When your brain goes numb, you can call that mental freeze" [Astronaut in the Ocean]

It’s been a tough few years for Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC, with only one win in his last five fights. He knows what it’s like to be “rollin’ down in the deep”. Gastelum fought hard in his recent five-round clash with Robert Whittaker, but was simply outclassed by his Australian counterpart.

Following their fight, @KelvinGastelum and @robwhittakermma both found proud families on the other end of their FaceTime calls ❤️



Stream UFC Destined: Whittaker vs. Gastelum (Part 2) on ESPN+ ▶️ https://t.co/dicMQ6pjr6 pic.twitter.com/Jm3o2RJKJx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 27, 2021

“Astronaut in the Ocean” was released in 2019 by Australian rapper Masked Wolf. It gained significant traction on TikTok in 2020, which led to both Masked Wolf signing to Elektra Records and the song’s re-release in 2021.

The melody itself is catchy, one might say 'basic Drake 101', but unfortunately the lyrics really let this tune down: “I believe in G-O-D, don’t believe in T-H-O-T”. I am not ashamed to say I had to research “T-H-O-T” - though I was sorry I did.