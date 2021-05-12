UFC welterweight Neil Magny reveals possible next opponent for return in August

UFC welterweight Neil Magny is all set for the promotion to grant him his next opponent. Whilst speaking with MMA Junkie in a recent interview, the 33-year old listed out a couple of names he would like to face.

"Ideally if it was a perfect scenario I would be fighting a guy like Vicente Luque. He's on an impressive win-streak right now and he's ranked in the top 10. So that's definitely a guy that can boost my career forward as far as getting close to that top 5, and closer to a title shot. At the end of the day, this is also an entertainment sport as well and a guy like Khamzat Chimaev has been running his mouth a lot. He's definitely a guy that needs to get in there and get a fight. So if I'm unable to get a fight against a top-ranked opponent, I'm definitely not opposed to fighting a guy like Khamzat in August"

When did Neil Magny first compete inside the octagon?

Professionally competing in the sport of MMA since 2010, Neil Magny has been a part of a handful of promotions. Bearing just a single loss in his first eight fights, Magny's first taste of fame came during his UFC 157 matchup against fellow welterweight Jon Manley.

Post his entry into the UFC, Neil Magny has gone up against a plethora of fighters that form an elite club. With wins over noteworthy opponents like Kelvin Gastelum, Hector Lombard, and Carlos Condit to name a few, the 'Haitian Sensation' has certainly been around the block a few times.

Following his loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Fight Night 140, Neil Magny amassed three wins on the trot against Li Jingliang, Anthony Rocco Martin and the tough Robbie Lawler. While a minor setback against Michael Chiesa seemed to have slowed things down a bit, Magny was quick to bounce back, securing a much-needed win against Geoff Neal.

Currently, Neil Magny seems open to fighting two opponents that feature within the top fifteen spots in the UFC's welterweight rankings. While Vicente Luque may be the higher ranked challenge, an ongoing beef with Chimaev may push for a potential fight with the Swede.

