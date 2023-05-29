Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Amanda Nunes almost retiring from MMA, Dana White's movie tastes, and more.

#3. Update on boxer Ludumo Lumati after collapsing inside the ring

Ludumo Lamati faced Nick Ball in a Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan undercard bout on May 27 at SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland. The South African boxer took a severe beating from the Englishman in a one-sided battle which ended in a 12th-round stoppage for Ball.

Lumati's corner threw in the towel in the final round, forcing the referee to step in. The boxer collapsed in the ring almost immediately and was stretchered out while receiving oxygen. Due to the absence of an ambulance at the venue, the transfer to the hospital was slightly delayed.

In a recent update, Lumati's team disclosed that upon arrival at a Belfast hospital, he underwent scans and tests. His vital signs are now stable and he is currently under hospital care.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson shared the update on Twitter:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Update on Ludumo Lamati who collapsed in his corner and was stretchered out of the ring after his defeat to Nick Ball… Update on Ludumo Lamati who collapsed in his corner and was stretchered out of the ring after his defeat to Nick Ball… https://t.co/UTKp16hujf

In a great show of sporting spirit, Ball refused to celebrate his victory and hoped for his quick recovery in the post-fight interview.

#2. Amanda Nunes almost retired after losing her UFC belt to Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena pulled off a massive upset by submitting Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 in 2021. 'The Lioness' has reclaimed her throne since, but she did have intrusive thoughts right after the defeat.

Speaking with Jon Anik for ESPN MMA, Nunes recently admitted that she told former American Top Team coach Din Thomas that she was done with the sport right after the fight with Pena:

"I was very confused. Losing my belt was crazy, but at the same time, I know I was sad. Something was wrong. Something wasn't right. And that's why it looked like not real for me. And then when actually I saw Din [Thomas], right in the arena outside, and I give him a hug; I look at him and I say like, 'I think I'm done.'"

However, Thomas told her to take her time and call him later after giving it some more thought.

Eventually, she not only changed her mind but put up an excellent performance to take the belt back. Nunes also stated that one of the things that motivated her to come back to the UFC was to not leave the bantamweight belt with Julianna Pena:

"It can be somebody else but her. I cannot leave that belt with that girl. She's not deserving of that belt."

Catch Nunes' comments from the 2:45 mark below:

#1. 'Warrior' star Frank Grillo explains why UFC president Dana White doesn't like the movie

Dana White is very vocal about his media preferences. Anything that shows the UFC or mixed martial arts in a light that he does not like, Dana White disapproves of it.

Hollywood star and combat sports enthusiast Frank Grillo recently appeared on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast and claimed that the UFC president does not like his movie, Warrior. However, White approved of another MMA-themed series Grillo did, titled Kingdom:

"MMA wasn't really mainstream at that time. Dana White hates that movie [Warrior]. Hates it. Because he feels like it's not a good representation of fighters. I did a TV series called Kingdom. He came to the set. He loved that. Because we kinda made that real, we kind of made it like the UFC."

Warrior is about a former marine played played by Tom Hardy, who trains under his father for a fight against his own estranged brother, portrayed by Joel Edgerton. Grillo plays Edgerton's coach in the movie.

Watch Grillo's comments from the 0.35 mark below:

