The rankings have been updated after last weekend's UFC 297 and there have been a number of shuffling in the pecking order. Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev has called out Dana White for breaking a promise.

Dricus du Plessis enters UFC P4P rankings

In the latest update, Dricus du Plessis entered the pound-for-pound rankings at No.8 as Sean Strickland dropped down three places to No.11. Israel Adesanya also dropped a rank but is placed one spot above Strickland despite losing to him in the previous bout. However, Strickland is still the No.1 contender at middleweight.

Movsar Evloev gained four spots at featherweight to break into top-5 while Arnold Allen dropped two down to No.6. Neil Magny and Chris Curtis gained a spot each after their wins on Saturday night.

Raquel Pennington, the new bantamweight champion, went up five spots to No.7 on the women's pound-for-pound rankings. Mayra Bueno Silva is a new entrant at No.15 on the same list, whereas Gillian Robertson and Jasmine Jasudavicius broke into the top 15 of their respective weight classes.

Khamzat Chimaev disappointed with Dana White

Khamzat Chimaev is unhappy that Dana White broke his promise. Recovering from a torn ligament and lung infection, Chimaev told ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto that the UFC CEO had given his word about the title shot but did a U-turn recently.

"They promised me, that after the Usman fight, I will for sure fight for the title. I won that fight, so I don't know what's going on. I heard Dana White say, 'I don't think Khamzat is next for the title.' That's bullsh*t, man. If you promise me something, you have to answer it. I’m the guy who always answers for my words so I don’t care if it’s some president or something, like a king. If you give me your word, you have to answer for that."

Dana White approved of Dricus du Plessis' call-out of Israel Adesanya at UFC 297, therefore dismissing any possibility of Chimaev getting the first title shot, seemingly.

Chimaev also ripped into Sean Strickland for pretending to be a "macho man".

Chris Curtis reveals how Sean Strickland is behind the camera

Chris Curtis is one of the closest teammates of Sean Strickland, who has the rare opportunity to witness what the former UFC middleweight champion is like behind the cameras.

Amid raging controversy about his recent anti-LGBTQ comments made in Toronto, Curtis detailed how Strickland is in real life on The MMA Hour:

"Fighting is something he loves, but this isn't who he is, it doesn't define him as a person...He's not gonna beat himself up on it [loss to du Plessis]. He's like, 'It sucks, whatever, we'll figure it out later. Let's go do stuff'...At this point in his life, he's achieved more than anybody ever thought he would. He's got a boat load of money and he's got people that care about him."

