Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss USADA's split with the UFC, Kamaru Usman stepping up to fight Khamzat Chimaev, and more.

#3. USADA burns the bridge with UFC over 'untenable statements' on Conor McGregor's return

USADA CEO Travis Tygart revealed in a scathing press release that they will not be associated with the UFC from January 1, 2024 onwards.

In the statement, Tygart strongly insinuated that the UFC leaders and others associated with the promotion questioning USADA's "principled stance" about Conor McGregor may have led to this situation.

For months, USADA maintained that they planned on keeping Conor McGregor in the pool for six months before allowing him to compete. However, the agency was questioned by a few, ridiculed even, including the likes of Joe Rogan.

This statement comes right on the heels of McGregor rejoining the USADA pool.

Read USADA's full statement in the following X post:

Expand Tweet

#2. Paige VanZant's latest post earns accolades for ripped physique

Paige VanZant looks absolutely shredded in her latest Instagram post, which has led to some fans speculating if she's getting back to fighting again.

One fan wrote:

"Paige looks amazing. Looks like she is fighting shape again."

Another commented:

"Working on tomorrow's punch."

A third stated:

"Paige you're looking fit and in fighting shape!!!"

VanZant was posing with internet sensations and healthcare enthusiasts Alanna Jade Taylor and Cristina Pilo in the picture.

Check out the post here.

VanZant last competed at BKFC 19 in July 2023 in a losing attempt against former rival Rachael Ostovich. Her fight with Charisa Sigala, scheduled for August 2022, was initially postponed and eventually canceled.

#1. Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev confirmed

In a series of unfortunate yet wild events, both the main event and co-main event of UFC 294 fell apart and got back together within 24-36 hours.

After Charles Oliveira was forced to withdraw after suffering a nasty cut during training, it was Paulo Costa's turn to pull out owing to his elbow surgery.

Alexander Volkanovski agreed to step up against Islam Makhachev for the headliner, while Kamaru Usman took the co-headlining fight against Chimaev –both on less than two weeks' notice.

Usman has been asking to fight 'Borz' for a while now and did not hesitate to say yes when the opportunity presented itself. Makhachev, on the other hand, claims the lightweight title fight was presented to Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier before Volkanovski, but those fights did not materialize.

Fans were quick to commend Usman for his decision and rallied behind him to earn another shot at gold.