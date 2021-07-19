"Do you even make money for a living?" - when Khabib Nurmagomedov put his teammate on blast for not having the drive to succeed as a fighter

Old footage has emerged of Khabib Nurmagomedov putting a teammate on blast whilst questioning his drive to succeed.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is quite easily one of the most exciting fighters in the history of the UFC and in addition to that, he’s also one of the most respected.

'The Eagle' retired from professional mixed martial arts last year in the wake of an impressive submission win over Justin Gaethje.

Khabib Nurmagomedov - the coaching king

The victory took his record inside the octagon to 29-0, cementing him as arguably the greatest lightweight of all time - or, at the very least, one of the top three.

Now, he’s focusing his attention on coaching, with this clip from last year showcasing just how serious he is about his new venture.

“You don’t even do half of morning trainings. You skipped almost 50% of training sessions - how do you want to see results? How old are you? 22? You already have to compete, what are you doing? You have to decide for yourself, who are you, are you a fighter or you work somewhere? Do you even make money for a living? You have to compete every three months, 22 years, you have everything, do you hear me? Decide! For how many years have you been training? You come for one month and you are absent for three months. You are somewhere in Russia, in the prison, I don’t know what are you doing?

“In my 22 I made 15 fights, not taking into account jiu-jitsu, combat sambo. We fought everywhere we could. Two days by bus, 2.5, three days by train just to compete somewhere.”

Some find Khabib Nurmagomedov intimidating or perhaps even frustrating to watch, but the majority recognize his abilities and what he can do inside that cage - mainly because he’s rarely been tested at the elite level outside of his Gleison Tibau and Dustin Poirier fights.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is someone we can all look up to and strive to be like, but within the world of mixed martial arts, he is absolutely peerless and that’s a fact.

