VIDEO: When Logan Paul held his own against UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski 

Logan Paul was not completely out of his depth against Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski when he engaged them in a light-hearted grappling session at his gym in Puerto Rico last year.

When the MMA superstars jetted down to the Caribbean island ahead of announcing their PRIME partnership on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the trio engaged in a few jiu-jitsu drills under grappling aficionado Craig Jones.

Thereafter, Paul took on both the UFC stars in one-on-one grappling sessions. Although 'The Maverick' was eventually outclassed by the seasoned fighters, he held his own against them, even putting the UFC superstars in some compromising positions.

Watch Logan Paul grapple Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski below (4:09):

This doesn't come as a surprise since Paul was a talented wrestler during high school and college. He finished fifth in the OHSAA state championships in 2013 during his final year in high school.

Furthermore, during his time at Ohio University, the social media sensation qualified for the OHSAA Division I individual championships.

Paul is one of the rising stars in sports entertainment and is currently signed to the WWE, where he is the reigning United States champion. He has also tried his hand at boxing and boasts an exhibition record of 1-0-1.

Dana White on the UFC signing Logan Paul

While Logan Paul is not green to the world of combat sports, Dana White is not eager to sign 'The Maverick' as a UFC fighter. However, the 54-year-old White is not dismissive of the possibility either.

Speaking about the YouTuber's chances of landing a contract on a 2022 segment of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the UFC CEO said:

"You have wrestling and boxing, you ever do jiu-jitsu? Yeah! I'm not saying no. I'm not saying no."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

While the 28-year-old has yet to land a contract with the UFC as a fighter, his beverage company, PRIME Hydration, has been the organization's official sports drink partner since February 2023.

Meanwhile, Paul's younger brother Jake is expected to make his MMA debut under the PFL later this year.