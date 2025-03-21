Video: When Nina-Marie Daniele was left in splits by female UFC star's NSFW joke about "girls with big feet"

Nina-Marie Daniele was once left in stitches when a female UFC fighter made a cheeky, below-the-belt comment about her foot size. Daniele has made a name for herself with her unique interviewing style, often engaging MMA fighters with unexpectedly witty questions that entertain fans.

Ad

During a July 2024 conversation with Molly McCann, Daniele, usually the one asking the questions, found herself on the receiving end when the UFC strawweight fighter inquired about her foot size. She responded that it was probably a size eight or larger, prompting 'Meatball' to follow up with an unorthodox assumption about women with larger feet:

"Girl, do you know what they say about girls with big feet? … You don’t wanna know … [wide] set v*gina and a heavy flow."

Ad

Trending

McCann's NSFW remark had Daniele laughing hysterically.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the conversation between Molly McCann and Nina-Marie Daniele below (0:22):

Expand Tweet

Ad

McCann is slated to return to the octagon this weekend at UFC London, where she will face Alexia Thainara. The bout is set to take place at The O2 Arena in the United Kingdom.

The 34-year-old Scouser was originally scheduled to face Istela Nunes, but her opponent withdrew just a week before the fight for reasons that remain undisclosed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

'Meatball' last competed at UFC 304, where she endured a unanimous decision loss to Bruna Brasil. She is currently facing a challenging phase in her career, having gone 1-3 in her last four octagon outings.

When Tom Aspinall left Nina-Marie Daniele stunned with his NSFW question

Nina-Marie Daniele, known for asking fighters out-of-the-ordinary questions, was unexpectedly taken aback when Tom Aspinall turned the tables with a personal query.

Ad

During their interview in November 2023, Aspinall suddenly interrupted the conversation, insisting that he had a question for her:

"Have you ever been f*ngered by an MMA fighter before?"

Daniele was utterly perplexed by the question and initially struggled to grasp its meaning. After she hesitantly responded with a no, the UFC interim heavyweight champion followed up by asking:

"What would it take?... I've seen some really weird questions on your Instagram, so I'm just going to throw one in there."

Ad

Check out the conversation between Tom Aspinall and Nina-Marie Daniele below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the interview clip went viral on social media, many MMA fans called out Aspinall for asking Daniele such an explicit question. In response, she took to X to address the controversy, sharing a video along with a caption that read:

"I absolutely love Tom Aspinall’s humor! The reason he asked me that crazy question is because we follow each other on IG and see all the crazy, weird questions my followers ask me."

Ad

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

@ninamdrama on X.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.