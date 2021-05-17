Alex Volkanovski details what happened when things got heated with Brian Ortega during TUF

Alexander Volkanovski has revealed what happened when things got a bit heated with Brian Ortega during filming for The Ultimate Fighter.

The upcoming season of TUF is set to mark the show’s return after a few years away, with many wondering whether or not it would ever return. Now that it is, some fans have questioned whether or not coaches Alex Volkanovski and Brian Ortega will be able to turn it into an entertaining season.

Volkanovski and Ortega- pals turned rivals?

It appears as if those concerns are over-exaggerated, with Volkanovski confirming in a recent interview with South China Morning Post that things have gotten a bit heated between him and Ortega:

“It’s gonna be a pretty interesting series. Obviously I can’t give much away, but it’s gonna be good. I can tell you this, obviously going in there was no bad blood [between him and Ortega], we had nothing but nice things to say about each other. But, I won’t say that’s how it is right now - I’ll leave you with that. The competitive side comes out and, I don’t know, yeah, there’s little things. I guess you’ll have to wait and see. There’s definitely words that’ve been said and it’s heating up a little bit.”

It’s tough to be in the same space as someone you’re going to be fighting for that length of time. However, in this instance, it could do wonders for the overall promotion of this bout.

Some won’t like to see it that way and would rather focus on the youngsters coming up through the ranks on TUF, but the potential in a Volkanovski vs Ortega showdown is just undeniable.

Volkanovski has already been able to beat Max Holloway twice during his stint at the top of the featherweight division. Regardless, the risk posed by Brian Ortega shouldn’t be forgotten.

We’re talking about a man who went away for a few years to train and grow, before returning as an even better version of himself.

It’s going to be a thrilling encounter, and we’re intrigued to see how their relationship develops during The Ultimate Fighter.