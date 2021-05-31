Watch: Abdu Rozik tells Dillon Danis he wants to fight Henry Cejudo next

Social media stars Abdu Rozik and Hasbulla Magomedov have taken the internet by storm since videos of their 'pre-fight press conference' and face-off went viral on the internet. The rumored fight has generated a lot of curiosity among netizens, including professional MMA fighters. While many fighters have reacted to Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik's videos, Bellator welterweight and Conor McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis made it a point to interact with Abdu Rozik on an Instagram live session.

During the session, Dillon Danis asked Abdu Rozik who he would like to fight if Hasbulla pulled out of the fight. Abdul Rozik pitched retired UFC champ Henry Cejudo as the preferred late replacement opponent for the fight.

(video courtesy: fightbasics)

Abdu Rozik is an unusual social media star and aspiring singer from Tajikistan. Although he is 18 years old, Abdu Rizik's appearance resembles that of a five-year-old due to a growth disorder stemming from untreated rickets when he was a child. His opponent Hasbulla Magomedov is a similar social media star from Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia. Hasbulla shot to fame with funny videos in which he impersonated professional MMA fighters, most notably retired UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Promoted by Chechen MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev, the fight between Abdu Rozik and Hasbulla is rumored to have already taken place on May 18, 2021. However, no videos of the contest are available as of now to confirm if the bout really took place.

Henry Cejudo was one of the first MMA fighters to react to Hasbulla vs Abdu Rozik fight

Abdu Rozik mentioning Henry Cejudo in his interaction with Dillon Danis was not a coincidence or plain joke. In fact, it was a response to Cejudo's callout.

Former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo has been vocal about his pursuit of the first three-division champion's status in the organization's history. Since announcing his retirement from the sport in May 2020, Cejudo has demanded a fight against reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski to add a third belt to his resume.

Known for the 'King of cringe' persona adopted later in his career, Henry Cejudo posted the video of Hasbulla to take a jab at Volkanovski and even jokingly called out the UFC to book a fight between him and Hasbulla.

In another post, Cejudo took the game a step above and asked the UFC to book him against both Abdu Rozik and Hasbulla if the organization was still not willing to book a fight between him and Volkanovski.

