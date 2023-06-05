Israel Adesanya was extremely upset after Kai Kara-France’s loss against Amir Albazi on Saturday.

On June 3, UFC Vegas 74 ended in controversy when Albazi was awarded a split decision. There was immediate backlash on social media, with many believing Kara-France deserved to have his hand raised. During a video on his YouTube channel, Adesanya’s reaction to the decision was shown. He had this to say while watching live:

“F*ck off, nah… It’s that Chris Lee motherf*cker, the same one. F*ck Chris Lee… I saw at the bottom, it said Chris Lee. Why is he still judging?... They rob you of your moment, not even just your money, but the moment. That money comes and goes, but those moments, they rob you of your moment. What the f*ck is this? It wasn’t even that close… Fire Chris Lee.”

Not only did most people think Kara-France won, but the scorecards led to further confusion. Chris Lee and Sal D’Amato scored the fight 48-47 in Albazi’s favor. The primary problem was Lee gave him the fourth round, which was widely considered a winning round for ‘Don’t Blink.’

Watch Adesanya's reaction from 8:34 in the video below:

Israel Adesanya believes judges should be interviewed after events

Fans and fighters seem mostly frustrated with questionable decisions due to the lack of transparency. In the past, media members have requested post-event interviews with judges, which are never accepted. Following the UFC Vegas 74 main event, Israel Adesanya reiterated his interest in the idea by saying this on Twitter:

“Start interviewing the judges after fights. Hold them accountable for their work.”

Israel Adesanya @stylebender Start interviewing the judges after fights.

Hold them accountable for their work. Start interviewing the judges after fights.Hold them accountable for their work.

Israel Adesanya wasn’t done voicing his frustration. He shared the official scorecards for Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi on Twitter and had this to say:

“I tweeted that before even seeing the scorecards because I knew them two will fu*k it up!! Hoooow many times will they rob athletes of their moments of glory, if their money, their livelihood for their family. F*******ck them cunts, they need to expire quickly and go. Mike Bell was the only judge to score this properly, the other two deff need to disappear.”

The difference between a win and a loss on Saturday night was massive for the ranked flyweights. Albazi could get a title shot in his next fight or be one fight away. Meanwhile, Kara-France is now on a two-fight losing streak with a significant setback toward his dreams of becoming a UFC champion.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender I tweeted that before even seeing the scorecards because I knew them two will fuck it up!! Hoooow many times will they rob athletes of their moments of glory, if their money, their livelihood for their family. Fuuuuuuuck them cunts, they need to expire quickly and go. Mike Bell… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I tweeted that before even seeing the scorecards because I knew them two will fuck it up!! Hoooow many times will they rob athletes of their moments of glory, if their money, their livelihood for their family. Fuuuuuuuck them cunts, they need to expire quickly and go. Mike Bell… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/aCRG646b1i

Poll : 0 votes