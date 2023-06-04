UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad recently found himself at the center of controversy due to accusations of displaying favoritism towards Amir Albazi in his victory over Kai Kara-France at UFC Vegas 74.

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas witnessed a close five-round battle between Kara-France and Albazi. When the judges' verdict was announced, it was revealed that 'The Prince' had secured the victory through a split decision, a somewhat contentious outcome.

Belal Muhammad faced significant backlash as fans raised concerns about his alleged bias towards Muslim fighters in assessing the outcome of fights, sparking a debate within the MMA community.

Twitter user @JoaoBlade7 stated:

"For Belal if you muslim you won the fight. Only requirement."

Another user raised similar concerns:

"I feel like it's impossible for you to be unbiased for muslim fighters"

@marcussession stated:

"Dude I know it’s your inclination to go with the middle eastern fighter but that was a robbery and you damn well know it. There’s was absolutely zero damage on the ground."

@qpe tweeted:

"Let me guess, you thought the Muslim fighter won"

Twitter user @godesanya305 asserted that the bout wasn't close:

"The fight wasn’t close man stop trying to justify it and just be happy your guy won"

@Sam_Ouellet69 questioned Belal Muhammad's opinions:

"Your opinion is trash you thought Amir and Abubakar won bro"

Belal Muhammad sees bleak future for the Khamzat Chimaev-Kamaru Usman bout discussions

The possibility of Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi has created a buzz among MMA enthusiasts. However, Belal Muhammad expressed his skepticism about the bout being scheduled.

During a recent interaction with The Schmo, the No.3-ranked welterweight gave his reasons why Usman vs. Chimaev won't take place at 185 pounds and also expressed doubts about the Chechen-born Swede's ability to make the welterweight limit:

"I think it's literally all talk to stay in the news, stay relevant. I'm excited to see if Usman fights again. I don't think he should go up to 185 'cause beating Khamzat, if you beat him you're probably fighting for the title next. And Kamaru is not going to fight [Israel] Adesanya... If Khamzat makes 170 that would be a great fight, but I doubt he can make 170."

