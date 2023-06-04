Create

Belal Muhammad faces backlash for alleged bias in favor of Muslim fighter’s controversial victory at UFC Vegas 74

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad recently found himself at the center of controversy due to accusations of displaying favoritism towards Amir Albazi in his victory over Kai Kara-France at UFC Vegas 74.

Check out Muhammad's tweets in favor of Albazi here:

Lol what? It was a close fight I thought he won why are u mad at my opinion twitter.com/oceano6661/sta…
There wasn’t more damage from kai it was close relax haters

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas witnessed a close five-round battle between Kara-France and Albazi. When the judges' verdict was announced, it was revealed that 'The Prince' had secured the victory through a split decision, a somewhat contentious outcome.

Belal Muhammad faced significant backlash as fans raised concerns about his alleged bias towards Muslim fighters in assessing the outcome of fights, sparking a debate within the MMA community.

Twitter user @JoaoBlade7 stated:

"For Belal if you muslim you won the fight. Only requirement."
@Boogerbeard1 @bullyb170 For Belal if you muslim you won the fight. Only requirement.

Another user raised similar concerns:

"I feel like it's impossible for you to be unbiased for muslim fighters"
@bullyb170 I feel like it's impossible for you to be unbiased for muslim fighters

@marcussession stated:

"Dude I know it’s your inclination to go with the middle eastern fighter but that was a robbery and you damn well know it. There’s was absolutely zero damage on the ground."
@bullyb170 Dude I know it’s your inclination to go with the middle eastern fighter but that was a robbery and you damn well know it. There’s was absolutely zero damage on the ground.

@qpe tweeted:

"Let me guess, you thought the Muslim fighter won"
@bullyb170 Let me guess, you thought the Muslim fighter won

Twitter user @godesanya305 asserted that the bout wasn't close:

"The fight wasn’t close man stop trying to justify it and just be happy your guy won"
@bullyb170 The fight wasn’t close man stop trying to justify it and just be happy your guy won

@Sam_Ouellet69 questioned Belal Muhammad's opinions:

"Your opinion is trash you thought Amir and Abubakar won bro"
@bullyb170 Your opinion is trash you thought Amir and Abubakar won bro

Check out some more social reactions below:

@bullyb170 Always defending Muslim fighters. If you’re gonna keep it real, keep it real. KKF won that fight.
@bullyb170 Muslims can lose too buddy be honest
@bullyb170 Belal"i love muslim fighters" muhammad
@bullyb170 Bc you pro muslim fighter bias is beyond predictable and lame
@bullyb170 You always side with either another muslim or someone sharing the same management

Belal Muhammad sees bleak future for the Khamzat Chimaev-Kamaru Usman bout discussions

The possibility of Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi has created a buzz among MMA enthusiasts. However, Belal Muhammad expressed his skepticism about the bout being scheduled.

During a recent interaction with The Schmo, the No.3-ranked welterweight gave his reasons why Usman vs. Chimaev won't take place at 185 pounds and also expressed doubts about the Chechen-born Swede's ability to make the welterweight limit:

"I think it's literally all talk to stay in the news, stay relevant. I'm excited to see if Usman fights again. I don't think he should go up to 185 'cause beating Khamzat, if you beat him you're probably fighting for the title next. And Kamaru is not going to fight [Israel] Adesanya... If Khamzat makes 170 that would be a great fight, but I doubt he can make 170."

Check out Muhammad's comments below:

. @bullyb170 Real Talk on Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev #UFC #TheSchmoandThePro FULL INTERVIEW: youtu.be/cIiu3i3mP-A https://t.co/XrKkaTxoCh

