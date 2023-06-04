UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad recently found himself at the center of controversy due to accusations of displaying favoritism towards Amir Albazi in his victory over Kai Kara-France at UFC Vegas 74.
The UFC Apex in Las Vegas witnessed a close five-round battle between Kara-France and Albazi. When the judges' verdict was announced, it was revealed that 'The Prince' had secured the victory through a split decision, a somewhat contentious outcome.
Belal Muhammad faced significant backlash as fans raised concerns about his alleged bias towards Muslim fighters in assessing the outcome of fights, sparking a debate within the MMA community.
"For Belal if you muslim you won the fight. Only requirement."
"I feel like it's impossible for you to be unbiased for muslim fighters"
"Dude I know it’s your inclination to go with the middle eastern fighter but that was a robbery and you damn well know it. There’s was absolutely zero damage on the ground."
"Let me guess, you thought the Muslim fighter won"
"The fight wasn’t close man stop trying to justify it and just be happy your guy won"
"Your opinion is trash you thought Amir and Abubakar won bro"
Belal Muhammad sees bleak future for the Khamzat Chimaev-Kamaru Usman bout discussions
The possibility of Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi has created a buzz among MMA enthusiasts. However, Belal Muhammad expressed his skepticism about the bout being scheduled.
During a recent interaction with The Schmo, the No.3-ranked welterweight gave his reasons why Usman vs. Chimaev won't take place at 185 pounds and also expressed doubts about the Chechen-born Swede's ability to make the welterweight limit:
"I think it's literally all talk to stay in the news, stay relevant. I'm excited to see if Usman fights again. I don't think he should go up to 185 'cause beating Khamzat, if you beat him you're probably fighting for the title next. And Kamaru is not going to fight [Israel] Adesanya... If Khamzat makes 170 that would be a great fight, but I doubt he can make 170."
