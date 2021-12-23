Watch: Conor McGregor celebrates holiday season playing Fortnite with son Conor Jr.

Conor McGregor is enjoying the holiday season by spending quality time with his family. The former UFC two-division champion recently shared a series of Instagram story posts of himself playing video games with his son Conor Jr.

The Irishman is seen playing Call of Duty and Fortnite, while his four-year-old son tries to copy the dance moves of one of the characters in the game. Both father and son appear very competitive as they try to beat the other players in the session.

Fans are currently awaiting Conor McGregor's return to the octagon. 'The Notorious' does not have an official opponent, but he has not hidden his desire to fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title.

McGregor's attempt to cut the line has not gone down well with Justin Gaethje. 'The Highlight' has promised to burn it all down if the Irishman were given the opportunity to fight 'Do Bronx' before him.

Joe Rogan comments on Conor McGregor's incredible body transformation

Joe Rogan recently gave his thoughts on Conor McGregor's astounding body transformation. The Irishman has put on 35 lbs in preparation for his return to the octagon in 2022.

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator took a look at recent photos of the Irishman.

While Rogan acknowledged that McGregor looked impressive, he also noted that 'The Notorious' may have been "in the middle of lifting" to appear bigger in some of the pictures:

That's him [Conor McGregor] now. He's super jacked. USADA is gonna take a visit to him real soon… it's a weird picture, honestly. He's definitely jacked, but it looks to me like he's in the middle of lifting. If you see a guy's body in the middle of lifting, it's a little deceptive. He's still jacked, he still looks great.”

Joe Rogan jokingly mentioned that USADA will pay Conor McGregor a visit, insinuating that he may be on banned substances. Rogan is not the first UFC personality to make this joke, as UFC middleweight Kevin Holland has also poked fun at the former lightweight champion's body transformation.

