Watch: Diego Sanchez claims he spotted UFO in Albuquerque

Diego Sanchez has said he believes he saw a UFO flying over Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The MMA veteran has been through his fair share of ups and downs in his life and career. However, nobody can deny that he is a great personality within the sport. Sanchez has been a title contender, a knockout artist, and a journeyman in the eyes of som. Still, he's maintained a certain level of respect for his role as a warrior, both in the UFC and outside of it.

In his spare time, he has a lot of interests, including the potential existence of UFOs and extraterrestrial life. In a recent Instagram post, Sanchez once again speculated over the idea by suggesting he had once again seen what he believed to be a UFO.

"SLIDE LEFT FINALLY CAUGHT A VIDEO OF A GLOWING ORB UNIDENTIFIED FLYING OBJECT/ GOLDEN ANGEL it makes you wonder is the Orb technology or possibly an angelic being glowing with gods light? Will we ever know? it’s fun to speculate"

The next chapter for Diego Sanchez

At the age of 40, with a 30-13 professional MMA record, Diego Sanchez is preparing to step back into the cage at Eagle FC 46 on March 11. On that night, he will go head-to-head with fellow former UFC fighter Kevin Lee. The contest will take place in Miami, Florida in the 165-pound division of Khabib Nurmagomedov's new promotion.

Despite coming in as a sizable underdog, Sanchez is 3-2 in his last five MMA fights with Lee being 1-4. 'The Motown Phenom' looks like the clear favourite but nobody ever really knows what to expect when Diego competes, especially at this stage of his career.

Eagle FC is a blossoming company under the guidance of Khabib and many would argue this is one of their biggest events to date. They want to break into the MMA sphere in the United States, and with two names like this headlining the bill, they'll definitely be drawing some eyes to the product in the Sunshine State.

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by Aziel Karthak