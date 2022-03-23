Watch: Khamzat Chimaev's hilarious reactions and comments as he watches "Polly" Pimblett and "Darren Tillaev" at UFC London

Khamzat Chimaev seemingly enjoyed the action at the recently-concluded UFC London event. Thankfully, 'Borz' recorded his real-time reactions for MMA fans to see.

The video began with Chimaev breaking down how he believes the main event will pan out. He said Alexander Volkov has the striking advantage but Tom Aspinall has a better overall game.

Chimaev was hyped from the get-go as the curtain jerker was a showcase for highly-touted English prospect Muhammad Mokaeav. The 21-year-old delighted 'Borz' with his flying knee-guillotine finish of Cody Durden in the first round.

The rising welterweight star then commented on Paddy Pimblett, whom he mistakenly called "Polly." According to Chimaev, Pimblett "has skills, but he talks too much."

The co-main event brought Chimaev to the edge of his seat. The Russian-born Swede described Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker as a war. However, he clearly felt bad for Hooker, who is now 1-4 in his last five outings. His advice for Hooker: "Don't give up."

Chimaev finally got to see his buddy Darren Till in the main event. 'Borz' hilariously referred to his training partner as "Darren Tillaev." The middleweight standout, of course, was one of Tom Aspinall's cornermen.

Chimaev's assessment of the main event was proven right as Aspinall ended up finishing Volkov once the fight shifted to the ground. Moments later, Till joined the UFC heavyweight in the octagon as the pair of British MMA stars celebrated the victory.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's reaction to UFC London:

"It's a flourishing bromance" - Darren Till on his relationship with Khamzat Chimaev

Darren Till recently revealed how his friendship with Khamzat Chimaev came about. The pair apparently started talking on social media, believing they would fight each other at some point.

However, 'The Gorilla' revealed that he was subsequently given the chance to train with Chimaev, an opportunity that he unhesitantly jumped on. The rest, of course, is history. Till told BT Sport in an interview:

"We've clicked like never before and every day we say to each other, he's on my ears like, 'Till, we're gonna take over.' And I'm like, 'This guy is making me into the 2018 Till that I once was when I could walk through walls.' I swear to God, I can't wait to see what I'm gonna be like in the next few months, you know what I mean? So it's a flourishing bromance."

Watch Darren Till's interview with BT Sport below:

