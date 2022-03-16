Watch: Khamzat Chimaev's Swedish Viking avatar in Farcana Gaming Metaverse looks incredible

Khamzat Chimaev is the latest UFC superstar to enter the gaming metaverse.

The welterweight contender posted a video on social media to show off his 'Swedish Viking' in-game avatar in Farcana, a Triple-A game that rewards players with Bitcoin. Chimaev dropped the teaser with the caption:

"Landed in Farcana Gaming Metaverse @FarcanaOfficial Swedish Viking ready to beat them all [fist emoji] Fight and win Bitcoin with BORZ power NFT in FARCANA Gaming Metaverse."

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev

@shzhv13 Landed in Farcana Gaming Metaverse @FarcanaOfficial Swedish Viking ready to beat them all🤜 Fight and win Bitcoin with BORZ power NFT in FARCANA Gaming Metaverse. Whitelist is open, register by link in bio Landed in Farcana Gaming Metaverse @FarcanaOfficial Swedish Viking ready to beat them all🤜 Fight and win Bitcoin with BORZ power NFT in FARCANA Gaming Metaverse. Whitelist is open, register by link in bio@shzhv13 https://t.co/u3FYbJExXh

Chimaev, of course, is one of the ambassadors for Farcana. According to its website, Farcana aims to "change the benchmark of P2E [play-to-earn] games and provide everyone with the opportunity to play and earn Bitcoins."

Farcana @FarcanaOfficial Please give a warm welcome to the new ambassador of the Farcana.



- ultimate UFC fighter and three-time Swedish National champion!



Follow his referral link to join the Whitelist & fix the exclusive Pre-Sale price and win FARs! Link: Please give a warm welcome to the new ambassador of the Farcana. @KChimaev - ultimate UFC fighter and three-time Swedish National champion!Follow his referral link to join the Whitelist & fix the exclusive Pre-Sale price and win FARs! Link: farcana.com/en/whitelist/?… 💥Please give a warm welcome to the new ambassador of the Farcana.💥 @KChimaev - ultimate UFC fighter and three-time Swedish National champion! ✔️Follow his referral link to join the Whitelist & fix the exclusive Pre-Sale price and win FARs! Link: farcana.com/en/whitelist/?… https://t.co/ItvZy9WG2Z

The idea behind Farcana is to give players the incentive to have their in-game achievements recognized with more than just virtual prizes. It gives players the ability to earn mined cryptocurrencies by competing in daily, monthly and yearly tournaments.

Under the premise, Farcana allows players to participate in the development of the virtual kingdom, exchange resources with other gamers and collect in-game NFTs to upgrade their characters.

Khamzat Chimaev responds to his critics

Khamzat Chimaev believes he's being unfairly criticized for his level of competition in the UFC. One of the most hyped prospects in MMA, Chimaev has dominated every single opponent he has faced thus far.

Since his debut in 2020, Chimaev has dismantled the likes of John Phillips, Rhys McKee and Gerald Meerschaert. Last October, he earned his first win against a ranked opponent when he made short work of Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

However, his detractors are adamant that 'Borz' hasn't fought anyone noteworthy. Responding to the criticism in an episode of BlockAccess Smesh Bros, Chimaev said:

“Who [went] in the cage: 10 fights, 10 finishes? The guys tell like, 'Oh, he didn’t fight this guy, he didn’t fight that guy,' but the guys who's the best guys – Jon Jones, his first four fights in UFC, he get the punch. I didn’t get the punch. We don’t say, his first fights, he didn’t get the best ones – the guys, you know, like, super good guys. Nobody. Conor [McGregor] didn’t get that, crazy good guys in his first fights. Nobody. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] didn’t get crazy good guys. I just need the time."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below:

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by C. Naik