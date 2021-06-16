Watch: Leon Edwards shows how his training for UFC 263 worked in his win over Nate Diaz

UFC welterweight Leon Edwards recently picked up the highest profile win of his career, defeating Stockton's Nate Diaz over five rounds.

Edwards dominated every minute of the fight, bar the last, in which Diaz was able to stun him with a two-piece combination.

Diaz's last minute of success appears to have somewhat taken away from Edwards' otherwise flawless victory. However, it cannot be stated enough how impressive the performance of 'Rocky' was.

Victory a result of preporation for Leon Edwards

In a recent video posted to Leon Edwards' Instagram, he showed how he had meticulously prepared for the fight.

The video compared multiple moments from the fight with clips from Edwards' training. He can be seen implementing a variety of techniques that had clearly been rehearsed time and time again in the gym.

The techniques shown off range from takedowns to simple cage control work. It is clear Edwards put in the time to prepare for Diaz, and it truly paid off for the Jamaican-born fighter. The post was paired with the following caption-

"At this level everyone is tough but what separate men is a smart team, hard work, fight IQ, and a good eye for detail in chaos and I got all the above. I want to say thank you to my team again." Leon Edwards wrote.

Leon Edwards clearly holds his team heavily responsible for his ever-growing success. However, it is unsurprising considering where he trains. Edwards is based out of Team Renegade, one of the highest regarded MMA gyms in the UK.

The gym has a stable of elite fighters at all different levels for Edwards to constantly sharpen his tools against. Chief among them is his younger brother, Fabian, who competes as a middleweight for Bellator MMA.

Team Renegade also has UFC lightweight Jai Herbert on their roster, as well as Tom Breese, who fluctuates between coaching and fighting.

Cage Warriors flyweight champion Jake Hadley is also a staple of the gym, as is Bellator prospect Aiden Lee.

Leon Edwards undoubtedly has his eyes set on the UFC wetlerweight title next. But Dana White has since gone on record to state that Colby Covington is next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman.

Edwards may choose to wait for that fight to be resolved and then hopefully face the winner. But he may be better suited remaining active, with Gilbert Burns and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson set to fight in July.

Edited by Harvey Leonard