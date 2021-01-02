Watch: Most intense UFC face-offs of 2020

The pre-fight face-offs in the UFC have always been exciting and charged with emotions. Although we may not come across them for a couple of more weeks, there were already plenty of intense face-offs in 2020.

In one of their latest videos on YouTube, UFC has compiled many face-off clips from 2020 which they thought were the most intense ones. Considering that the fight action will be resuming soon, this video will surely get the fans stoked.

The video included some of the most fierce face-offs of 2020, like the one between Paul Felder and Dan Hooker. Interestingly, their fight was even better.

The Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang face-off also made the list, in which the former appeared to be at her usual best. The two strawweights went on to engage in a five-round slugfest, which will arguably go down as the most incredible female fight of all time.

Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov fight is well beyond the bounds of possibility now. Still, the lightweight stalwarts' last face-off had all the drama, as Ferguson placed his interim championship belt on the ground which Nurmagomedov impetuously kicked it away.

Some other noteworthy face-offs between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa, and Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz also made the cut.

When is the next UFC face-off?

UFC held their last event in 2020 on December 19, headlined by Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal. The promotion will be back in action after almost a month on January 16, 2021.

Along with that, the UFC has two more cards lined up on January 20 and January 23, which suggests that the face-offs will be taking place on January 15, January 19, and January 22, respectively.

Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar will be headlining the first UFC event of the year, whereas, Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny will main event the January 20 card.

The highly-anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will take place on January 23 at UFC 257.

With three fight cards in one week, the MMA community can expect plenty of takeaways from January 16 to January 23.