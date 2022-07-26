Watch: Stamp Fairtex all smiles in first US visit, dances in front of iconic Hollywood sign

Stamp Fairtex has taken over the famous Hollywood sign.

The Thai superstar is known for two things: her unparalleled striking and her entertaining Stamp Dance.

The ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion is among the most entertaining fighters in ONE Championship and it’s her infectious energy that’s made her a global star.

Stamp recently traveled to Los Angeles to attend ONE Championship’s joint press conference with Amazon Prime Video and she took some time off to go to the historic landmark and be her bubbly self.

The fans who’ve seen Stamp do her trademark dance couldn’t help but be in awe of the Stamp Dance in front of the iconic Hollywood sign.

One fan commented:

“Hollywood has been Stamped!”

Another wrote:

“Oh wow, your dancing has reached Hollywood!! 😱😱😱🤣😍✌.”

Stamp Fairtex is one of the most fun-loving fighters in ONE Championship, often walking down the ramp to energizing music. She even wears costumes during her walkouts, but once the circle wall closes it’s time for business.

Like another rendition of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Stamp transforms into an absolute fighting machine inside the cage.

The Fairtex Gym fighter is one of the best fighters of her generation and is just one of three fighters to become a two-sport world champion in ONE Championship, having conquered the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions.

Stamp Fairtex feels she can finish Angela Lee if they rematch

After becoming a two-sport world champion, Stamp Fairtex ultimately decided to transition to mixed martial arts. Despite criticisms of being a one-dimensional fighter, Stamp took to the new sport in the quickest way possible.

After ruling over the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix, Stamp earned her world title shot against ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee in the main event of ONE X.

While she had early success, Stamp ultimately fell to Lee’s superior grappling. Nevertheless, the Thai superstar feels she can knock out the atomweight queen in a rematch.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Stamp said:

“I felt really bad [that I didn’t get the knockout]. I knew she was scared of the body shots, so that’s what I went after. After fighting her the first time, I know that if I fought her again, I can knock her out and I can win. Because I know how she fights now, I’ve experienced it.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far