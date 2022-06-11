Watch: A day in the life of Superbon Singha Mawynn

ONE Championship shared a video on Twitter of Superbon Singha Mawynn, the featherweight kickboxing world champion, hitting pads and training.
The caption reads:
"A day in the life of Superbon Singha Mawynn. #WeAreONE."
The clip shows the Thai-born kickboxing champion hitting pads and the heavy bag with Trainer Gae, who in the end trips him. This is a very intense workout featuring Trainer Gae and Superbon, who have worked together for years.
Superbon Singha Mawynn has had a very impressive run in ONE Championship. He earned victories over extremely talented fighters such as K-1 champion Marat Grigorian and GLORY champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.
He earned his ONE Championship title when he knocked out the all-time kickboxing great Giorgio Petrosyan via a headkick.
Later this year, Superbon will look to defend his title against ONE Featherweight Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov. After that fight, Superbon may look at picking up more titles in other disciplines.
Speaking to SCMP MMA, Superbon made his plans clear:
"I want to have three [championship belts]... I try to go to MMA after Muay Thai... Maybe we can go with mixed rules, like Rodtang... It should be fun."
Watch Superbon's interview with SCMP MMA below:
Superbon Singha Mawynn may want more ONE gold
Superbon Singha Mawynn may want to add more ONE Championship titles to his mantle. As mentioned, he might go up in weight class, he might fight in Muay Thai, or he might try MMA.
Speaking to Tim Wheaton of Calf Kick Sports, Superbon explained:
"I'm going to do Muay Thai first... I'm going to take the Muay Thai belt first... [Then] maybe go up to 75 kilo... Or I'll go into MMA. Like the mixed rules [fight] like Rodtang or something like that."
Watch Superbon's interview with Calf Kick Sports below:
The MMA champion in Superbon's weight class in Thanh Le. Le responded to this callout and said that it would be an honor to face the Thai champion. Similarly, featherweight Muay Thai title holder Petchmorakot Petchyindee said he would welcome a fight with Superbon. In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:
“I will always welcome him, if he wants to compete with me for the Muay Thai world championship. For now, I am the current champion, so I have nothing to be scared of."
Ahead of Superbon is a major title defense. Then the champion may move weight classes or even change his sport. He says he wants titles in MMA and Muay Thai in addition to his kickboxing belt. The future is exciting for Superbon.