Watch: When Diego Sanchez's coach Joshua Fabia attempted to confront UFC legend Matt Serra over breakfast

The name Joshua Fabia is quickly becoming infamous in the world of MMA. The self-professed teacher of the 'School of Self Awareness' has recently been making headlines due to his involvement in the release of TUF S1 winner Diego Sanchez from the UFC.

Sanchez was scheduled to face off against another UFC veteran in Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone this coming weekend. However, Fabia, who is currently Sanchez's head coach, requested the UFC to hand over all of his fighters' medical records from the past 16 years.

This led to the UFC questioning whether there may be medical issues surrounding Sanchez in the buildup to his fight. Fabia and Sanchez refused to give a precise answer, leading to the UFC cutting Sanchez from their roster, rather than risk him getting seriously hurt in the octagon.

Fabia confronts UFC Brass

Footage has also surfaced of Fabia confronting the UFC Fight Night commentary team, demanding respect from Paul Felder and Megan Olivi. Whilst this somewhat outrageous display of disrespect may be shocking to some fans, it is not the first time Fabia has confronted representatives of the UFC.

In September 2020, Din Thomas, Matt Sera and Dana White were recording an episode of 'Dana White: Lookin FWD to a Fight,' when Joshua Fabia bizarrely appeared and began demanding respect from Matt Sera. Fabia was heard saying the following:

"I'm just saying when we see things it would be nice to acknowledge the comparison there. It would be nice to acknowledge that what just happened to that man could have definitely happened to Diego, and it clearly didn't."

Unsurprisingly, the former welterweight champion was not particularly impressed with Fabia's outburst. Serra retorted with:

“I don’t know you, but as of now, I’m not a huge fan. Do me a favor, we don’t really got to talk about this right now. I understand, I respect Diego, I don’t know you too well, I don’t know the point you’re trying to say, you’re coming at the media. From what I see of your training, I think it’s silly. I don’t give a shit. You’re not my guy, you’re not working with my guys."

Fabia's erratic behavior around Serra was even more odd because of the fact that Serra is not even a usual member of the UFC staff. He is a head coach at the Serra-Longo gym, training with fighters such as Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili.