”We can change everything” - Islam Makhachev hailed the best lightweight in the world by Usman Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev has been crowned as the best lightweight in the world by friend and training partner Usman Nurmagomedov, who currently fights in Bellator.

Nurmagomedov is currently the promotion's 155 pound champion, and is set to take on Brent Primus this weekend at Bellator 300. At the age of just 25, he has been labeled as one of MMA's most promising prospects, but believes he still has room to improve if he hopes to reach Makhachev's level.

The UFC's lightweight king holds a record of 24-1, and is currently riding a 12 fight win streak. Having been referred to as "Khabib 2.0" in the past, there is plenty of pressure on Islam Makhachev's shoulders to deliver a certain level of performance.

During a recent interview with The Schmo ahead of Bellator 300 this weekend, Usman Nurmagomedov was asked to share his pick for the best lightweight in the world. He said this:

"This is Islam Makhachev brother. He's the best in the world right now, better than me, yes. This is not forever, of course we can make our history. We can change everything. Never stop growing up. But today, right now at lightweight, he is the best."

Watch the video below from 0:55:

Usman Nurmagomedov shares prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira are set to face-off in the main event of UFC 294 on October 21. The pair will do battle for the lightweight title, in a rematch of their epic encounter at UFC 280 last year.

Makhachev submitted Oliveira in the second round of UFC 280, but 'Do Bronx' has spoken candidly about how little of himself he recognized in his performance against the Dagestani.

Charles Oliveira is confident that their rematch will turn out differently, and even Dustin Poirier believes that the Brazilian could provide Makhachev with a stiff test come fight night.

But Usman Nurmagomedov predicts that the UFC lightweight champion will face little trouble at UFC 294. During the same interview with The Schmo, ahead of Bellator 300, Nurmagomedov said this:

"I think he's gonna repeat this finish, and yes I will be there. I don't think I will be cornering him, but I will be there as a guest." [1:45-2:02]